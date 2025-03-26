Leland strikes strategic partnership with Warp Publishing

London-headquartered music supervision and composer representation firm Leland Music has struck a strategic partnership with Warp Publishing.

The partnership will see Warp administer the writers and composers published by Leland.

“As a long-time fan of Warp, I’m so chuffed to have their support,” Leland Founder Abi Leland said in a statement.

“This partnership allows us the infrastructure to grow our new approach to publishing – one that breaks the usual mold, creating a dynamic model that supports composers in their careers, recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always work in an evolving landscape.”

Since its founding in 2005, Leland Music has supervised the sourcing, licensing and creation of music for numerous advertising, film and television projects, notably including the BAFTA-winning series Top Boy and campaigns campaigns for brands and organizations such as Axe, Greenpeace, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nike, Sony, Tesco, Visa, Vodafone, and Volkswagen, among others.

In 2020, the company expanded into composer representation, building a boutique roster of film and TV composers.

“A lot of agents won’t necessarily sign a composer until they’ve got a stream of credits, whereas we’re working from the other way, finding people that we think are really interesting at whatever stage they are at and developing them,” Leland said in a 2018 interview with MBW.

Warp Publishing represents dozens of artists including Anna Meredith, Bibio, Boards of Canada, Caterina Barbieri, Daniel Lopatin, Danny Brown, Death Grips, Dry Cleaning, Kelsey Lu, Khruangbin, Kwes, Mount Kimbie, and Yves Tumor, among others.

“Leland’s longstanding and excellent reputation in music supervision, curation, and composer representation, along with our shared company values and passion for fostering creative opportunities, makes them the perfect partner for us,” Warp Publishing GM Nadine Riezouw said.

“We’re thrilled to support the growth of their publishing arm and look forward to working together to champion their writers.”Music Business Worldwide