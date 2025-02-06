Mike Harris named CEO of UMG Nashville; Dave Cobb appointed Chief Creative Officer

Universal Music Group has reorganized its Nashville-based operations.

Highly respected Music Row executive Mike Harris, who served as COO, EVP of UMG Nashville, has been appointed CEO.

Dave Cobb, a nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer who UMG notes has “had significant influence on the sound of Music City”, has been appointed Chief Creative Officer.

As reported earlier, Cindy Mabe, Chair and CEO of UMG Nashville since April 2023, is leaving the company “to pursue new opportunities”.

In making the announcement, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG, said: “We see an incredible opportunity to expand our presence in Nashville and build upon our industry leading track record.

“The worldwide success of our country artists demonstrate that the genre truly has no boundaries and I’m excited for what lies ahead creatively and commercially.”

Grainge added: “I want to thank Cindy Mabe for all her contributions to our Nashville company. She leaves UMG with our gratitude and respect.”

Harris joined UMG Nashville as EVP, COO in 2016, after 15 years at EMI, where he held various positions including, most recently, EVP GM for Caroline, a division of the Capitol Music Group/EMI.

UMG notes that Dave Cobb is “one of Music City’s most in-demand collaborators, regardless of genre”.

He has worked with and produced “countless” superstar artists and albums, including Chris Stapleton’s 6x-platinum Traveller, Jason Isbell’s Southeastern, and Brandi Carlile’s By The Way I Forgive You.

His recent works include albums for Mumford & Sons, Red Clay Strays, Zayn, Greta Van Fleet, Jamey Johnson, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and music for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the forthcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, adding to “his illustrious and diverse discography” featuring Barry Gibb, The Highwomen, Slash, Marcus King, Teddy Swims, Stevie Nicks, Whiskey Myers, Zach Bryan, Colter Wall and many more.

"I am humbled to have been asked by Sir Lucian to lead UMG Nashville at such an important and exciting time in country music." Mike Harris

Additionally, Cobb’s work in film music has seen him act as a creative consultant working on Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS, the Jessica Chastain’s Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Hunger Games prequel Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, and the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, producing Lady Gaga’s Grammy-winning song Always Remember Us This Way.

"I am incredibly excited to work with Mike Harris, I'm here to honor the past, and look to the future." Dave Cobb

Harris said: “I am humbled to have been asked by Sir Lucian to lead UMG Nashville at such an important and exciting time in country music.

“I also look forward to work closely with Dave Cobb, the amazing roster of artists and my friends at UMG Nashville.”

Cobb added: “I am incredibly excited to work with Mike Harris, I’m here to honor the past, and look to the future.”

