Warner Music Group veteran Gregg Nadel, who most recently served as President of Elektra Entertainment, has been appointed Co-Chair & Co-President of Warner Music Nashville.

He will work alongside Cris Lacy, who has been co-head of WMN for the past two years and marks her 20th anniversary with the company next year.

Nadel succeeds Ben Kline, who has decided to step down after a decade with the company. (Ben Kline and Cris Lacy succeeded John “Espo” Esposito, who exited Warner Music Nashville in April last year after 14 years as the company’s leader.)

The latest leadership shakeup at Warner Music Nashville follows the recent move to bring Warner Music Nashville under the Warner Records umbrella.

News of Ben Kline’s departure from – and Gregg Nadel’s appointment to – the co-leadership role at Warner Music Nashville also marks the latest change in the C-suite of major record companies in Nashville.

Just last week, we learned that Randy Goodman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville, will retire at the end of 2024 after more than 35 years in the music industry.

Also, in April last year, Cindy Mabe became Chair/CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville, succeeding Mike Dungan who spent more than a decade at UMGN.

Based out of the Nashville office, Nadel and Lacy will report to Warner Records CEO & Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and COO & Co-Chairman Tom Corson, who report direct to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl, effective October 1.

Lacy, Nadel, and their team will continue to work with Nashville artists co-signed with Atlantic Music Group.

Over the course of his nearly three-decade career, Warner notes that Nadel has “signed and/or championed” country and roots-based artists as Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson, Bailey Zimmerman, and Brittney Spencer, among many other artists across multiple genres.

Prior to being named President of Elektra Entertainment in 2017, Nadel served as General Manager of Elektra Records and, before that, was SVP, A&R and Marketing for Atlantic Records.

A 27-year veteran of WMG, Nadel joined Atlantic straight out of college in 1997. In his marketing capacity, he has spearheaded high-profile campaigns for global superstars such as Ed Sheeran, who he’s worked with since the early days of Sheeran’s career.

Nadel has been named to Billboard’s Power 100 list multiple times, and, this year, was honored by the publication as a Country Power Player.

“Gregg grew up at WMG, and over the past three decades, he’s brought his impeccable taste, wisdom, and guidance to an exceptional array of original, powerful voices.” Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson

Bay-Schuck and Corson said: “Gregg grew up at WMG, and over the past three decades, he’s brought his impeccable taste, wisdom, and guidance to an exceptional array of original, powerful voices.

“He’s an ambidextrous A&R and marketing expert with a global perspective, which will be a tremendous asset at a time when Nashville artists are crossing boundaries and reaching the world stage like never before. Like Gregg, Cris has expanded from her roots as an A&R force into a true multi-dimensional leader, and together, they’ll be a phenomenal team to take Warner Music Nashville into a dynamic future.”

“We’d also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ben Kline. He leaves with our deepest admiration and best wishes for his next chapter.” Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson

Bay-Schuck and Corson added: “We’d also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ben Kline. Over his past decade with WMN, his tireless passion for the label’s artists and team has set the company up for continued, expanding success. He leaves with our deepest admiration and best wishes for his next chapter.”

“I’ve had the honor of working with incredibly talented artists across many sounds and styles, and through it all, I’ve always felt a deep connection to the heartfelt music that comes from Nashville’s rich creative culture.” Greg Nadel

Nadel commented: “I’ve had the honor of working with incredibly talented artists across many sounds and styles, and through it all, I’ve always felt a deep connection to the heartfelt music that comes from Nashville’s rich creative culture.

“I’m excited to be diving deeper into this brilliant community of musicians and storytellers, and I’m especially excited about working alongside Cris Lacy and the entire team. Thank you to Tom and Aaron for this incredible opportunity.”

“Gregg brings a unique, wide-ranging perspective to what will be a fantastic partnership.” Cris Lacy

Lacy noted: “Thanks to WMG’s cross-label and cross-genre philosophy, Gregg and I have been collaborating within the company for over a decade. We’re both rooted in a deep love of the music that comes into and out of Nashville. Gregg brings a unique, wide-ranging perspective to what will be a fantastic partnership.

“He has long invested in the culture and the community of this town, and together, we are fiercely committed to amplifying what makes its music so special. My heartfelt thanks and admiration go out to Ben. It’s been a great ride, and his expertise, leadership, and friendship have made it all the more gratifying. I wish him the very best in all things to come.”

“Together, we’ve grown Warner Music Nashville to new heights and played vital roles in the development of so many artists. Thanks to WMG leadership for all of the opportunities, faith, and guidance along the way.” Ben Kline

Kline added: “Together, we’ve grown Warner Music Nashville to new heights and played vital roles in the development of so many artists. Thanks to WMG leadership for all of the opportunities, faith, and guidance along the way.

“And thank you to Cris Lacy for her never-wavering support for the artists and their musical visions. I’m excited for the next adventure.”

Elsewhere at Warner Music Group, yesterday (September 23), the company unveiled Atlantic Music Group’s (AMG) new leadership team and broader company structure under incoming AMG CEO Elliot Grainge.

Grainge assumes the CEO role starting October 1, following the departure of Julie Greenwald (Chairman, Atlantic Music Group) later this month.

Warner said in a press release yesterday that Atlantic Music Group will "combine the strengths of key functions" at AMG labels Atlantic Records, 300, and Elektra, to create "one central set of artist development services".