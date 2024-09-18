All change at the majors in Nashville, as Sony Music’s Randy Goodman announces he’s stepping down

Randy Goodman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville, will retire at the end of 2024 after more than 35 years in the music industry.

Goodman was appointed to his current role in 2015. During that time, he has also overseen Sony Music’s Christian music enterprise, Provident Entertainment.

The confirmation of Goodman’s departure from Sony isn’t the only recent news of a change in the C-suite of major record companies in Nashville.

In April last year, John “Espo” Esposito exited Warner Music Nashville after 14 years as the company’s leader. He was succeeded by now-Warner Music Nashville co-Chairs Ben Kline and Cris Lacy.

Also in April last year, Cindy Mabe became Chair/CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville, succeeding Mike Dungan who spent more than a decade at UMGN.

At Sony Music, Goodman and his team have guided the careers of stars Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith as well as breaking artists including Mitchell Tenpenny, Kameron Marlowe, Corey Kent and Morgan Wade among others.

A Nashville native, Goodman’s extensive career includes 16 years at the beginning of it with RCA Records where he spent five years as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing for RCA in New York prior to returning to Nashville.

Goodman also served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the RCA Label Group in Nashville which would later become known as Sony Music Nashville.

While at RCA, he worked with such superstars as Waylon Jennings, Charley Pride, Alabama, Kenny Chesney, Dave Matthews Band, Wu-Tang Clan, Dolly Parton, Clint Black, Keith Whitley, and The Judds.

In 1997, Goodman opened Lyric Street Records for the Walt Disney Co., overseeing the label as President through 2010. He worked with artists who enjoyed multi-Platinum success including Rascal Flatts, as well as Platinum-sellers Aaron Tippin and American Idol finalist Josh Gracin.

A past President and Chairman of the CMA Board and current member, Goodman co-chaired the Music City Music Council with former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and is a board member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In addition, he is on the board of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Tennessee Business Leadership Council, and was named the 2019 Presidential Award recipient for outstanding executive achievement by Music Biz.

Credit: Sony Music Group “Thank you to Randy for leading our Nashville company through the last nine years and providing some of the biggest new superstars in the genre of country music.” Rob Stringer, Sony Music Group

Sony Music Group Chairman, Rob Stringer, said: “Thank you to Randy for leading our Nashville company through the last nine years and providing some of the biggest new superstars in the genre of country music.

“These artists are part of his legacy, and he should be proud of that. We look forward to building on the strong base he and his team have set up for the future.”

“The Sony Music Nashville and Provident Entertainment teams are some of the finest executives I’ve had the privilege of working with over my many years in this business.” Randy Goodman

Goodman commented: “Thank you to Rob for his leadership and support throughout my entire time at the Company.

“The Sony Music Nashville and Provident Entertainment teams are some of the finest executives I’ve had the privilege of working with over my many years in this business.”

Added Goodman: “There are too many people to thank specifically who helped and supported me along the way: my family foremost for their support and grace in letting me stay with it all these years.

“Looking back over my career’s arc, I am humbled and honored to have had the privilege to work with the artist legends I have; and as importantly, the teams I’ve been privileged to work with and lead. As excited as I am for what’s next no doubt it is bittersweet. It’s all been a gift.”

Over the last nine years, Goodman and the Sony Music Nashville team, alongside its artists, through the Company's SME Nashville Equity Task Force, partnered with numerous local organizations including Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Creative Girls Rock, Musically Fed, Music Makes Us, Nashville Entrepreneur Center, Notes for Notes, PENCIL, Room In The Inn, Second Harvest and Soles 4 Souls in support of the greater Nashville Community.