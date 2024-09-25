Robert Kilduff appointed Chief Financial Officer of Universal Music Group Nashville

Universal Music Group Nashville has appointed Robert Kilduff as Chief Financial Officer.

Kilduff brings over 30 years of experience in financial leadership, strategic financial planning, operations, and corporate development.

Kilduff joins UMG Nashville following years as CFO for non-profit organization, the Gary Sinise Foundation.

He has also served as CFO of New Form Entertainment, VP of Financial Planning & Analysis for WME, and VP of Financial Planning & Analysis for Universal Music Group North America.

Holding key financial positions throughout his career, Kilduff has helmed financial strategy for Broadramp, Inc. as an early tech start up, launched an international software division for the Oscar-winning special effects company Digital Domain, and directed international financial teams and operations integration for Neopets.com (a Viacom subsidiary).

Other finance roles have included PricewaterhouseCoopers Strategy Consulting, Warner Bros. Studios, and former Big Six accounting firm, Coopers & Lybrand.

UMGN Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe, said: “Having helped lead the financial growth strategy of businesses in music, film/television, and technology sectors, Bob has a wealth of knowledge that will be instrumental in the growth strategy of Universal Music Group Nashville.”

“He is the unicorn we were looking for to help grow the next era of UMGN. I am so excited for him to join our team.” Cindy Mabe, UMGN

Added Mabe: “He is the unicorn we were looking for to help grow the next era of UMGN. I am so excited for him to join our team.”

“I am thrilled to rejoin UMG, a company with such a rich history of creative excellence, and eager to contribute to its ongoing success and future growth.” Robert Kilduff

Kilduff added: “I am thrilled to rejoin UMG, a company with such a rich history of creative excellence, and eager to contribute to its ongoing success and future growth.”

Universal Music Group Nashville is a label group consisting of imprints Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville, and Mercury Nashville; comedy label Capitol Comedy Nashville; its distribution arm Silver Wings Records; and film/tv production unit Sing Me Back Home Productions.

Kilduff’s appointment marks the latest C suite change in Nashville in recent months.

Just this week, Warner Music Group veteran Gregg Nadel, who most recently served as President of Elektra Entertainment, was appointed Co-Chair & Co-President of Warner Music Nashville alongside Cris Lacy, who has been co-head of WMN for the past two years.

Nadel succeeds Ben Kline, who has decided to step down after a decade with the company. Ben Kline and Cris Lacy succeeded John “Espo” Esposito, who exited Warner Music Nashville in April last year after 14 years as the company’s leader.

Meanwhile, last week, Randy Goodman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville, announced his retirement at the end of 2024 after more than 35 years in the music industry.

Also, in April last year, Cindy Mabe became Chair/CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville, succeeding Mike Dungan who spent more than a decade at UMGN.Music Business Worldwide