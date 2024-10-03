Mark Ronson and more to perform at Music Industry Trusts Award event honoring Jason Iley MBE

Mark Ronson, Cat Burns, and Jake Bugg have been named as the performers for this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) ceremony, honoring Sony Music UK & Ireland Chairman and CEO Jason Iley MBE.

The 32nd annual ceremony is set to take place on Monday, November 4, at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

Mark Ronson, an Oscar and Grammy-winning producer, DJ, and songwriter, leads the bill with his strong influence on contemporary British popular culture. He boasts 20 billion global streams, seven Grammy Awards, and two BRIT Awards. His multi-platinum hits include Uptown Funk, Valerie, and Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.

BRIT School alumni Cat Burns will also grace the stage. Burns’ double-platinum hit Go claimed the title of highest-selling debut track of 2022. Burns has achieved 800 million global streams and three BRIT Award nominations to date.

“I’m really excited to perform at the MITS. I’m so grateful to the BRIT School for my time there, and the funds raised through the event are vital in helping to find and nurture the next generation of creative talent,” Burns said.

Completing the lineup is Jake Bugg, whose relationship with Jason Iley dates back to 2011 when he signed with Mercury Records. Since then, Bugg has accumulated more than 1.3 million album sales and 4 million track sales. His performance at the MITS ceremony coincides with the release of his new album, A Modern Day Distraction, set to drop on Friday (October 4).

Iley has been Chairman at Sony Music UK for 10 years, making him the longest-serving Chairman in the company’s history. Since his appointment, Iley “diversified the company, refreshed Sony Music‘s roster and led acquisitions including Ministry of Sound Records in 2016,” the MITS noted.

Today, Iley manages a roster that includes homegrown talent such as Calvin Harris, Paloma Faith, Mark Ronson, George Ezra, Robbie Williams, Rag’n’Bone Man, and this year’s breakout artists Central Cee and Myles Smith, as well as internationally signed stars like Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, SZA, P!NK, and Foo Fighters.

Iley will join the ranks of previous MITS recipients, including Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Rob Stringer CBE, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Sir Lucian Grainge, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, Roger Daltrey CBE, Jamal Edwards MBE, and last year’s recipient, live music agent Lucy Dickins.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to highlight the important work of the BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins. It’s an honour to be the recipient of this year’s MITS award, and credit to the talented artists I have been lucky enough to work with throughout my career,” Iley said in July.

This year’s ceremony maintains its commitment to supporting music charities. Proceeds from the event will benefit The BRIT Trust, a core funder of The BRIT School, and the music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins.

The MITS Award is sponsored by ASM Global, PPL, SJM Concerts and YouTube.

