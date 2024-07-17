Jason Iley MBE, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, will receive this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award

Jason Iley MBE, the Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, will receive this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS), recognising his contribution to the British music industry.

Celebrating its 32nd edition this year, Iley will join the ranks of previous MITS recipients including Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Rob Stringer CBE, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Sir Lucian Grainge, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE, Jamal Edwards MBE, and last year’s recipient, live music agent Lucy Dickins.

According to today’s announcement, in a career spanning three decades, Iley “has consistently championed new talent and has worked with some of the biggest names in music”.

The MITS award will be presented to Iley on Monday November 4, at The Grosvenor House Hotel in central London, in support of two UK music charities: The BRIT Trust, which is a core funder of The BRIT School, and music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins.

Iley has been Chairman of Sony Music UK for 10 years, making him the longest-serving Chairman in the British company’s history.

The MITS note that, since being appointed, Iley “has championed artists, diversified the company, refreshed Sony Music‘s roster and led acquisitions including Ministry of Sound Records in 2016″.

Today, Iley oversees a roster that includes homegrown talent such as Calvin Harris, Paloma Faith, Mark Ronson, George Ezra, Robbie Williams, Rag’n’Bone Man and this year’s breakthrough artists Central Cee and Myles Smith, as well as internationally signed stars like Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, SZA, P!NK and Foo Fighters.

Iley’s journey in the industry began in 1994 at Epic before he moved to Universal Music, where he was instrumental in launching the careers of artists such as Amy Winehouse, Keane, and Sugababes.

He was appointed President of Mercury Records, working with legends like Sir Elton John, JAY Z, Rihanna, Sir Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Amy Macdonald, Jake Bugg, Chase & Status, and U2, who decided to follow Iley to Mercury Records after 27 years at Island.

In 2013 Iley was named President of JAY-Z’s record label, Roc Nation, in New York before returning to the UK in 2014 to take on the role of Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, the company where his career had begun.

The MITS’ announcement added that “beyond chart success, under Iley’s leadership, Sony Music has launched initiatives to support a new generation of executives in the music industry”. Amongst those initiatives are a female-focused A&R Academy and a landmark Childcare Support Scheme aimed at increasing the proportion of women in senior roles.

The company has also invested heavily in mental health provision, creating a new role for an in-house Director of Artist & Employee Wellbeing and providing all employees with mandatory mental health management training in collaboration with Mind, the leading mental health charity.

Since 2020, Iley has overseen the UK arm of Sony Music’s award-winning Social Justice Fund, which supports anti-racist initiatives in Britain. Under his leadership, the company has awarded £2.2 million in grants to 22 charity partners investing in access to music education, backing criminal justice reform and supporting grassroots communities.

In October 2020, Iley was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his contributions to music and charity. He also served as Chairman of the BRITs Committee, shaping the BRIT Awards from 2017 to 2019.

Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, Jason Iley MBE, said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to highlight the important work of the BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins. It’s an honour to be the recipient of this year’s MITS award, and credit to the talented artists I have been lucky enough to work with throughout my career.”

Co-chair of the MITS Award committee, Toby Leighton-Pope, added: “Jason’s influence on the music industry is exceptional, from propelling legendary artists to the forefront to driving groundbreaking initiatives like the Childcare Support Scheme.

Co-chair of the MITS Award committee, Dan Chalmers, said: “Jason is someone who has long deserved the MITS Award. As the longest-standing chair of Sony Music UK, he has been responsible for breaking some of the biggest British acts of all time.

"His innovative leadership and steadfast commitment, his incredible work with the BRIT Awards, and overall passion for this industry make him a truly deserving honouree. Congratulations, Jason."