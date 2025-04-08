Marshall Nolan elevated to EVP, Head of Commercial Strategy at Island Records

Island Records has promoted Marshall Nolan to Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Strategy, the Universal Music Group label announced Tuesday (April 8).

The appointment comes after Nolan’s significant contributions to campaigns for Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, Island Records said.

Nolan joined Universal Music Group in 2022. In his new role, he will continue to oversee streaming, physical, and direct-to-consumer strategies, reporting to Island’s Co-Chairmen and CEOs Imran Majid and Justin Eshak.

During his tenure at Island Records, Nolan helped modernize the label’s e-commerce, physical product, and indie retail strategies by focusing on commercial marketing. He was recently recognized as Billboard’s Executive of the Week for the success of Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Speaking to Billboard in September, Nolan said, “Everything starts with trust — learning to build it, continuing to maintain it and working to strengthen it every step of the way. We never take for granted the role we are fortunate enough to play in maximizing and achieving an artist’s wildest dreams.”

Beyond Carpenter and Roan, Nolan also played significant roles in campaigns for rising artists Gigi Perez, Lola Young, and Charley Crockett, and established acts including The Killers, Bon Jovi, Shawn Mendes, and Demi Lovato.

Before joining UMG, Nolan spent five years at Sony Music‘s Columbia Records, where he served as Senior Director of the Commercial team, contributing to projects for Adele, Harry Styles, Hozier, Beyoncé, The Neighbourhood, and more.

“His strong, trusted relationships with our label’s artist roster and their respective teams have led to some of the most exciting commercial marketing campaigns in recent memory.” Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, island Records

“We are thrilled to announce Marshall in his new role,” Majid and Eshak said. “He’s an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of music and a visionary approach towards Commercial Strategy.”

They added: “His strong, trusted relationships with our label’s artist roster and their respective teams have led to some of the most exciting commercial marketing campaigns in recent memory. We’re excited for his next phase and the opportunities he’ll bring to our team and artists we support.”

Nolan also commented on his promotion, saying, “Justin and Imran foster an artist-first culture where we have the ability to make a difference. Nothing is off limits if it benefits the artist, which opens up the boundaries and enables us to effectively deliver at the highest level on their behalf. I’m thankful for their guidance, trust, and belief, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Outside his professional role, Nolan established the RUNFORSAM brand, raising funds for breast cancer causes, following the loss of his sister-in-law to breast cancer in 2024.

Nolan’s promotion follows that of Jackie Winkler, who was elevated to SVP, Head of A&R at Island Records in September.

Music Business Worldwide