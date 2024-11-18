Vevo dscvr artists to watch 2025: FLOYYMENOR, BRYANT BARNES, CHARLOTTE PLANK

Music Business Worldwide has once again partnered with Vevo to showcase the potential big stars of 2025 as seen on its annual DSCVR Artists To Watch list.

All 18 will be featured over the next few weeks, with messages from the artists and their champions at Vevo, as well exclusive video content, starting with…

FLOYYMENOR

Julie Fernandez, Senior Manager, Artist & Label Relations: “FloyyMenor is reggaeton’s next biggest star. His global hit GATA ONLY soared straight to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and remained at the top for 14 consecutive weeks. FloyyMenor has been a fan favorite on the Vevo team for quite some time now, and watching his career skyrocket these past few months has been nothing short of amazing.

“We are so honored, ecstatic and humbled that Floyy came to take the stage this year in our 2025 DSCVR Artists to Watch line-up. We can’t wait to continue to watch him break barriers and reach No.1 over and over again.”

FloyyMenor: “I am so grateful to have been recognized by Vevo as one of Vevo’s Artists to Watch 2025. Much love to the Vevo team who have been supportive from the very beginning of my journey. I’m excited to continue breaking records and to continue representing Chilean talent while making all my dreams come true.”

BRYANT BARNES

Mika Sunga, Senior Manager, Music Programming: “Bryant Barnes is a young talented singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He taps into his emotions through his chill R&B music. Seeing his video for I’d Rather Pretend make my Top 10 R&B Videos Weekly, it was apparent that he had talent. I can’t wait to see what direction his music goes in 2025.”

Bryant Barnes: “I appreciate the opportunity of being on Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch list. It’s an honor to be chosen and perform on the same stage as the many great artists who have come before me. Thank you all for listening.”

CHARLOTTE PLANK

Jodeci Rampasard, Senior Manager, Music & Talent UK: “We’re so excited to have Charlotte a part of the 2025 Artist To Watch list. She’s had a great 2024 and is really stamping her mark in the rave scene. From her electric beats to her relatable lyrics. I’m truly looking forward to what 2025 and onwards brings!”

Charlotte Plank: “Thank you so much, Vevo, for believing in me and my music. I’m incredibly honoured and excited to be selected as an Artist To Watch for 2025 by such amazing tastemakers, alongside an inspiring group of talented artists from all over the world that I’ve admired over the years.

“I had so much fun filming my DSCVR video, and being given the opportunity to play live with my band in such a beautiful, iconic setting was really up there with one of my most special performances to date!”

Music Business Worldwide