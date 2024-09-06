Jackie Winkler promoted to SVP and Head of A&R at Island Records

Island Records has promoted Jackie Winkler to SVP, Head of A&R.

Based in Los Angeles, she will report directly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, Co-CEOs of Island Records.

In her new role, Winkler will run the A&R department, spearheading signing and creative development for the label’s roster.

Winkler signed Sabrina Carpenter in 2020 and has collaborated closely with the singer on her chart-topping new album, Short n’ Sweet, which hit No.1 in fifteen countries, including the US and UK.

The album boasts the Hot 100 No.1 hits Espresso and Please Please Please.

In addition to Carpenter, Winkler works closely with Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato, Keshi, and Lauren Spencer Smith whom the label notes she “has guided to multiplatinum success”.

Winkler launched her career at Warner Records, advancing from intern to A&R manager in 2011.

In this role, she discovered and signed Academy Award-nominated and Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning Andra Day.

In 2015, she joined Island Records as A&R Director. In 2022, Island Records advanced her to Vice President of A&R.

“Jackie is an exceptional leader and A&R executive. Her collaborative spirit, creative instincts, and steadfast nature make her the ideal person to run our A&R Department,” said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-CEO’s of Island Records.

“We’re thrilled she’ll join us in developing the next generation of iconic artists for Island Records.”

Winkler added: “I am deeply grateful to Imran and Justin for their unwavering belief and trust as I step into this new role.

“Their guidance has not only fueled my personal career growth but has been the cornerstone of our department’s success.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead such an exceptionally talented, dynamic, and fiercely competitive team as we push the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

