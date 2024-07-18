FUGA signs distro, marketing deals with UK’s One House, Critical Music and Berry’s Room

FUGA, a B2B distributor owned by Downtown Music Holdings, has inked a series of strategic signings in the UK market.

The new partnerships include One House, a multi-faceted company encompassing a record label, creative agency, and management firm; Critical Music, a drum and bass label; and Berry’s Room, the imprint of British-Nigerian afrobeats star Maleek Berry.

These signings come on the heels of recent successes for FUGA in the UK and Ireland. The company facilitated the charting debuts of albums by Firebird Music’s artist Slash (#8 with Orgy of the Damned) and ATC Management’s The Hives (#2 with Death of Randy Fitzsimmons).

Additionally, FUGA’s partnership with Irish label Rubyworks Limited yielded the viral hit The Spark by Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew, currently exceeding 17 million streams on Spotify. Rubyworks is home to Grammy winners Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Jamie Duffy and pop artist LYRA.

One House, boasting a roster of platinum-selling artists like DJ and producer Eliza Rose, along with Pretty Girl, Yung Singh and Kevin Saunderson, will take advantage of FUGA’s global distribution network and marketing services. The partnership encompasses physical distribution, sync licensing, YouTube channel management, and access to FUGA’s data analytics platform.

“Everything we do at One House is designed to provide game-changing support to a new generation of exceptional artists, on their own terms. FUGA gives us the support and flexibility we need, combined with cutting edge tools, to deliver on this promise,” said Napper Tandy, Founder of One House.

The partnership with One House kicked off with the release of Get Back to Me, an EP from Melbourne-to-London rising star producer, Pretty Girl. The release secured more than 30 playlist additions across DSPs and a debut chart position on Australia’s ARIA charts.

FUGA has also partnered with drum and bass label Critical Music. The latter will gain access to FUGA’s global distribution and marketing expertise. The label boasts a roster of international talent, including Switzerland’s QZB , Austria’s Mefjus, and The Netherlands’ Waeys, as well as UK artists Ivy Lab, Halogenix and Spectral.

Additionally, FUGA has struck a partnership with Berry’s Room, the label founded by British-Nigerian producer and artist Maleek Berry. The deal encompasses distribution, marketing, and YouTube channel management for Berry’s catalog, as well as his forthcoming debut album. The first single, Secrets, dropped on July 12 through FUGA. Additionally, the partnership allows Berry to utilize FUGA’s platform to support and launch the next generation of afrobeats talent.

“As FUGA’s growth and expansion in the important UK and Irish markets continues, we are excited to welcome some of the industry’s most valuable and forward-thinking labels to our client base. We look forward to working alongside these game-changing labels to connect their artists to audiences around the world,” said Lara Baker, FUGA’s General Manager, UK & IE.

These signings follow FUGA’s recent partnership with France’s Record Makers, whose roster of artists includes Sébastien Tellier, Kavinsky, and Dita Von Teese; and Potion Records, founded in 2014 by Belgian DJ and producer The Magician (Stephen Fasano).

FUGA serves as a standalone business within Downtown’s suite of distribution and monetization offerings, providing content management, workflow and distribution services globally. Recent clients and partners include Singapore-based social music creation platform BandLab Technologies, TikTok for its SoundOn distribution service, Marathon Music Group, indie label Polyvinyl Records, specialist classical music company Naxos Music Group, Berlin-based artist management and label services agency Odyssey Music Network, and Austria’s Phat Penguin.

