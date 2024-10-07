Eric Wong upped to Head of Global A&R, Recorded Music at Warner; Jessica Keeley-Carter promoted to Chief Marketing Officer

Warner Music Group has made two key Recorded Music leadership appointments as part of an ongoing shakeup to its recorded music operation.

Eric Wong has been named President, East West Records & Head of Global A&R, Recorded Music.

Jessica Keeley-Carter has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, Recorded Music.

Both report directly to WMG CEO, Robert Kyncl.

In his new post, Wong will lead East West Records, which WMG describes as a “storied name” in the company’s history and which it says now serves as “a connector across the company’s global ecosystem” to identify “local talents with global potential”.

Wong will also help sign and develop artists, “while working across the company’s roster of stars to foster collaborations and creative opportunities that build careers”, WMG said on Monday (October 7).

Keeley-Carter, meanwhile, most recently served as EVP of Global Marketing at WMG. As CMO, WMG says that “she will power the continued evolution” of the company’s “global, regional, and local marketing services for recording talent”.

These appointments follow the shakeup, revealed in August, to WMG’s Recorded Music operation.

The company introduced what it calls a “flatter regional structure backed by strengthened global services in order to create more direct channels between local expertise and global opportunities”.

The major music company confirmed in August that its global CEO of Recorded Music, Max Lousada, would be stepping down at the end of September after eight successful years in the role, and 20 years at WMG. (He will remain as an advisor to WMG through January 31, 2025).

Lousada’s departure from WMG arrived alongside other notable changes to the major’s senior ranks, with colleagues Julie Greenwald and Kevin Liles also leaving Warner Music Group at the end of September.

Elsewhere in the global shake-up of Warner’s structure, Elliot Grainge, the founder of 10K Projects, became CEO of Atlantic Music Group, home to Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra Entertainment, effective October 1. The new leadership team and broader company structure at AMG were revealed on Monday, September 23.

Eric Wong has served as Chief Marketing Officer for WMG Recorded Music since 2020.

He came to the company after nearly a decade at Universal Music Group, where he held roles including Chief Operating Officer of Island Records, heading operations, strategy, and marketing for the label.

Wong’s WMG appointment marked his return to the company, where he had previously served as SVP, Marketing at Atlantic Records.

Jessica Keeley-Carter joined WMG in 2019 as SVP of Global Marketing and was promoted to EVP in 2022, where she worked closely with marketing leads to execute regional marketing services across LATAM, Asia, and EMEA.

Prior to joining WMG, Keeley-Carter was at Meta, where she oversaw Commercial Label Partnerships for EMEA, and before that spent eight years at Universal Music Group.

“Eric’s newly-created role leans into his long-standing relationships within the artistic community and his deep understanding of how music travels around the world.” Robert Kyncl

Kyncl said: “Eric’s newly-created role leans into his long-standing relationships within the artistic community and his deep understanding of how music travels around the world.

“Jess is an expert marketer and an inventive leader, who will help us orchestrate best-in-class ways of cutting through the noise in an increasingly complex and cluttered world.”

“I’d like to congratulate Jess on her promotion, and thank Robert for his trust in me to take on this new position.” Eric Wong

Wong added: “I’m excited to build even closer relationships with our artists and put greater firepower behind our worldwide network to connect the dots, unlock new value, and magnify opportunities for emerging talent.

“I’d like to congratulate Jess on her promotion, and thank Robert for his trust in me to take on this new position.”

“With the collective WMG team collaborating even more closely in our new structure, we’ll be set up to take our artists and labels to new heights.” Jessica Keeley-Carter

Keeley-Carter said: “With the collective WMG team collaborating even more closely in our new structure, we’ll be set up to take our artists and labels to new heights.

"I'm grateful to Robert for this opportunity, I'd like to thank Eric for his guidance and partnership over the years, and I'm looking forward to continuing our work together."