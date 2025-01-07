Warner Music Group acquires Italy’s DWA Records – including Corona’s megahit ‘The Rhythm of the Night’

Warner Music Group has acquired Italo disco label DWA Records and its publishing arm Extravaganza, marking an expansion of its Italian music catalogue.

The deal, announced Tuesday (January 7), brings more than 250 master recordings of iconic Italo disco tracks under the WMG umbrella including The Rhythm of the Night, performed by Corona and written by Francesco Bontempi; Happy and Uh La La performed by Alexia; and Baila, performed by Zucchero and written by Roberto Zanetti. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

DWA Records was established in 1989 by Roberto Zanetti and Francesco Bontempi.

Zanetti, who performs under the name Savage and produces as Robyx, achieved international success with hits like Don’t Cry Tonight and later produced for artists including Corona and Ice MC. Bontempi, known professionally as Lee Marrow, contributed to the Italo disco genre with hits such as Do You Want Me and Shanghai.

“Italo Disco is the lifeblood of the Italian music scene and DWA has been at the heart of the scene for more than three decades,” said Pico Cibelli, President, Warner Music Italy and Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music.

The genre, which emerged in Italy during the late 1970s and peaked in the 1980s, is characterized by electronic drums, synthesizers, and English-language lyrics. While its prominence as a distinct genre decreased in the late 1990s, its influence continues in contemporary electronic music styles.

“Italo Disco is a genre that’s always crossed borders and DWA’s catalogue contains some of its biggest hits. Our people around the world are already collaborating on exciting plans to promote this fantastic repertoire in new and innovative ways,” said Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG.

Cibello added: “We’re so pleased that Roberto and Francesco have placed their faith in us as the custodians of their catalogue and look forward to repaying their trust in the years ahead. We’d like to thank our CFOs, Raffaelle Razzini and Luca Gentili, for their support and hard work in getting this deal over the line.”

“Our global team is now committed to leveraging opportunities to take this incredible songbook to new heights and helping ensure a new generation of fans worldwide get to connect to this life-affirming music.” Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, Warner Chappell Music

Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalogue, Recorded Music, said: “We’re committed to expanding our catalogue through strategic acquisitions and are always looking at opportunities outside of Anglo markets. We’re proud to be managing DWA’s catalogue and will leverage our teams around the world to create new connections for the artists and their music to be discovered and continue to be loved.”

Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chairs of Warner Chappell Music, added: “We’ve made a significant investment for an amazing catalogue. Our global team is now committed to leveraging opportunities to take this incredible songbook to new heights and helping ensure a new generation of fans worldwide get to connect to this life-affirming music.”

The acquisition follows WMG’s strategic deals in Italy in recent years. In 2021, ADA Worldwide, WMG’s independent label and artist services arm, expanded into Italy, with headquarters in Milan. In 2018, WMG sold Italian live promotion company Vivo Concerti to its MD, Clemente Zard. The company acquired the business in 2011.

