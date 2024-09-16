Dirty Hit renews UK physical distribution partnership with Universal Music UK

Independent record label Dirty Hit has extended its physical distribution partnership with Universal Music UK for an additional three years.

The partnership’s renewal follows a collaborative relationship that began in 2010 and has contributed to the success of artists in Dirty Hit’s roster including The 1975, Bleachers, Beabadoobee, Japanese House, Wolf Alice, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Rina Sawayama, Pale Waves, and Lava La Rue, according to a press release on Monday (September 16).

Dirty Hit says its partnership with the Universal Music Group unit has yielded a string of chart-topping albums, including Beabadoobee’s debut album This Is How Tomorrow Moves and The 1975’s five studio albums, including Notes On A Conditional Form. Additionally, Rina Sawayama and Pale Waves have achieved three Top 5 UK debuts with the support of the partnership.

“Jamie, Ed and the Dirty Hit team passionately care, nurture, guide and create long-term careers for their artists… we are excited to see what we can develop and deliver together with them and their incredible artists, over the next three years.” Warren Querns, Universal Music UK

“Jamie, Ed and the Dirty Hit team passionately care, nurture, guide and create long-term careers for their artists,” said Warren Querns, Head of 3rd Party Sales & Label Partnerships, Universal Music UK.

“They are a true powerhouse of an independent label and we are excited to see what we can develop and deliver together with them and their incredible artists, over the next three years.”

Jamie Oborne, Founder & Owner, Dirty Hit, added: “Universal Music have played an important role in the continued success of our artists at Dirty Hit. As an independent label, we are always cautious of comprising our artist integrity.

“However, working with Warren and his incredible team has proven to be a fantastic partnership that has helped deliver impressive results time and time again. We look forward to many more years working together and the valuable impact this will have for all our artists.”

“working with Warren and his incredible team has proven to be a fantastic partnership that has helped deliver impressive results time and time again.” Jamie Oborne, Dirty Hit

In addition to its UK physical distribution deal with Universal Music UK, Dirty Hit also operates under a worldwide distribution deal with Universal Music Group-owned Ingrooves Music Group. The two companies extended their agreement nearly two years ago.

Dirty Hit, founded in 2009, now has offices in London, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo. The label was co-founded by Jamie Oborne, Brian Smith and the late Ugo Ehiogu.

Earlier this year, Oborne told MBW: “Don’t sign things you don’t fully believe in. Otherwise you’ll have to fake it.”

Oborne last year signed singer, songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff, a long-time collaborator of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, as well as his band, Bleachers. Oborne and Antonoff also formed a label joint venture to sign other artists, while Bleachers have signed to the Dirty Hit label.

Music Business Worldwide