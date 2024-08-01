Dance music brand fabric taps Believe UK’s b:electronic imprint for global services

Dance music brand fabric has entered into a global services partnership with Believe UK, the UK arm of digital music company Believe.

The collaboration will see fabric’s music distributed through Believe’s b:electronic imprint, a dedicated platform for electronic music.

The partnership seeks to leverage Believe’s expertise in label management, video and audience development, marketing, and distribution to expand fabric’s global footprint. Fabric’s labels, including fabric Originals, fabric Records, and Houndstooth, will benefit from Believe’s extensive network and resources, Believe said in a statement.

Fabric has a series of projects in the pipeline as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. A release from Confidence Man is planned under the “fabric presents” compilation format, while Daniel Avery and Dusky will have releases via fabric Originals, and DjRUM will be releasing via Houndstooth. Additionally, a new label project curated by producer and DJ Laurent Garnier will be unveiled at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) happening in October.

Believe’s b:electronic imprint, launched in late 2022, has grown to include a roster of electronic music labels, such as Hospital Records, Rinse, Cr2 Records, and Shogun Audio.

“Fabric’s rich history and influence in the electronic music culture is undeniable, consistently pushing boundaries. We are thrilled to partner up with them in this new era and excited to help the brand and its artists reach even wider global audiences,” said Panos Polimatidis, Believe’s Head of Label & Artist Solutions.

Leigh Morgan, Global Director of b:electronic, said: “Partnering with fabric is a landmark moment for b:electronic. We’re honored to help amplify the iconic sound of fabric to a global audience. This collaboration marries fabric’s unparalleled legacy in electronic music with our cutting-edge distribution expertise. We’re excited to power the next chapter of this legendary brand, ensuring their music reaches every corner of the digital world.”

“This collaboration marries fabric’s unparalleled legacy in electronic music with our cutting-edge distribution expertise. We’re excited to power the next chapter of this legendary brand, ensuring their music reaches every corner of the digital world.” Leigh Morgan, b:electronic

Hiroki Beck, Head of Labels at fabric, described the partnership as “an exciting opportunity for fabric’s recordings division.”

“It will allow us to continue the growth of our existing label imprints, while simultaneously looking at a wider scope of artists and accessible musical output, with a strong focus on the streaming landscape as we utilize Believe’s network and personnel worldwide.”

Fabric marks Believe UK’s latest client after recently signing a global partnership with indie label Bella Union. That agreement covers both new releases and select back catalog titles from Bella Union, with Believe UK handling all-format distribution and providing comprehensive support across various aspects of the label’s operations.

In January, Believe UK also struck an alliance with Mahogany, the global music brand behind video channels Mahogany Sessions, COVERS and Lagoon. The partnership saw Believe UK handling global distribution for Mahogany’s channels as well as its record label, Mahogany Records.

Music Business Worldwide