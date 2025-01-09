Paul Trueman joins Believe UK as Director of Artist Services

Paul Trueman has joined Believe UK as its new Director of Artist Services, while Joe Edwards has been named Head of Marketing.

Both executives bring extensive experience from previous roles at AWAL, where they helped develop numerous artists.

Trueman joins Believe from his most recent position as Chief Operating Officer at un:hurd music, following a decade-long tenure as General Manager at AWAL. During his time at AWAL, he led global teams across marketing, audience development, digital accounts, and promotions, working with artists like Little Simz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Lauv, and girl in red.

In his new role, Trueman will oversee Believe UK’s Artist Services division, managing A&R, new business, commercial strategy, and global marketing campaigns. He will report directly to Alex Kennedy, Believe UK’s Managing Director.

“Paul has been at the heart of independent music for over 20 years, he is hugely respected in the industry and brings an immense amount of experience and quality to the table. We are very excited to have him lead the new era for our Artist Services business,” said Kennedy.

Trueman said: “I couldn’t be happier to join Believe and to be working with such a fantastic team and roster of artists. Believe’s unique ecosystem, global reach and innovative approach to artist development is unparalleled and I’m excited to help take things to the next level in 2025 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Joe Edwards, who previously served as Senior Director of Marketing at AWAL, has been named Head of Marketing, reporting to Trueman. Edwards’ track record includes marketing campaigns for artists such as Jungle, Djo, Bombay Bicycle Club, Balming Tiger, SBTRKT, and Joesef.

Edwards will report to Trueman in his role.

These appointments coincide with Believe UK’s recent expansion and relocation to Kings Place in London’s King’s Cross cultural district, next to Google, Facebook and Universal Music. The company’s UK workforce, including teams from TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, and Sentric Publishing, has grown from 77 to 90 employees.

The new leadership team will help expand Believe UK’s existing roster, which includes artists such as Blanco, Novo Amor, Craig David, Ms Banks, HAYLA, and girli. The company has hinted at several new signings to be announced soon.

Headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Paris, Believe has over 1,900 employees across more than 50 countries. The company says it develops independent artists through its digital platform and expertise. Its portfolio includes brands such as TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar, and Byond.

