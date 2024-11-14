Boomplay MD Phil Choi exits, joins Warner Music Group as Head of Business Development for APAC region

Warner Music Group has appointed a new Head of Business Development for Asia Pacific.

The executive appointed to that role is Hong Kong-based Phil Choi. For the past six years, Choi has held senior positions at Africa-headquartered music streaming service Boomplay, most recently as Managing Director. Choi announced his new role via a social media post last week.

MBW understands that he’ll be reporting to New York-based Allan Coye, who heads up business development for Recorded Music at WMG.

Choi’s former employer, Boomplay, is owned by Transsnet, a joint venture between mobile phone maker TRANSSION Holdings Group and China-headquartered internet giant NetEase (owner of streaming service NetEase Cloud Music).

The service was initially launched in 2015 in Nigeria by a company called TECNO Mobile and today also has offices in Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania. The platform has 90 million monthly active users and a catalog of 110 tracks.

The streaming service has previously struck licensing deals with the likes of Universal Music Group and independent label agency Merlin.

Announcing his departure from Boomplay at the end of October, Choi said: “I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey we’ve all shared in shaping the African music industry.”

He added: “African music has its seat at the table now, and Boomplay will continue to thrive because it has all of you — a brilliant team, steadfast partners, and groundbreaking artists.”

Elsewhere in his leaving note, published to LinkedIn, Choi thanked the platform’s partners, staff and artists it has worked with over the years.

Said Choi: “To our partners: thank you for believing in our mission. Your unwavering support has been instrumental in making Boomplay a pioneer in the African music space. Together, we’ve not only built a platform but a movement that champions African music on a global scale. Your commitment has helped amplify African voices, rhythms, and stories — and I hope you’ll continue to stand with Boomplay as it scales even greater heights.”

He added: “To our staff across our regional offices, you are the heartbeat of Boomplay. From growing our catalogue from zero to 110 million tracks, to reaching 90 million monthly active users, we’ve achieved things few thought possible. Watching each of you bring your best every day has been an absolute blessing. Boomplay’s future is bright because of your commitment and talent. I have no doubt you will keep taking the platform, and African music, to new horizons.

"To the artists who've collaborated with Boomplay, thank you for trusting us to be a part of your journey. Watching your artistry evolve and grow alongside Boomplay has been one of the greatest rewards of my career. Your music fuels our mission, and I am so proud of everything we've achieved together."