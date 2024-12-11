Becky G’s ‘POR EL CONTRARIO’ is Vevo’s most watched music video in 2024 with 313m global views

MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we highlight a data point that deserves the attention of the global music industry. Stat Of the Week is supported by music data analytics firm Chartmetric

In a win for Regional Mexican music, Becky G’s collaborative performance video POR EL CONTRARIO featuring Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar has become the ‘Most Watched Music Video’ globally on Vevo in 2024, accumulating 312.7 million worldwide views.

This feat marks the first time a Regional Mexican music video has topped Vevo‘s global charts, suggesting a shift in international music consumption. In recent months, global music companies like ADA, Warner Music Group’s global indie music distribution and services unit, and Believe sharpened their focus on Regional Mexican music with new appointments and partnerships.

Becky G’s video surpassed other major international hits, including Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars‘ Die With a Smile, which secured second place with 298.6 million views.

The runners-up for the Most Watched Music Video globally were 2025 Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s Gata Only (296.4m views), Sabrina Carpenter‘s Espresso (211.2m views), and KAROL G’s Antes Te Hubiera Conocido (193.7m views).

KAROL G maintained her position as Vevo’s ‘Most Watched Artist’ for the fourth consecutive year, generating 3.57 billion global views in 2024.

The Colombian artist was followed by Shakira with 2.01 billion views and Taylor Swift with 1.99 billion views. On Spotify, Switf was hailed as the Most-Streamed Artist for the second straight year, amassing over 26.6 billion streams in 2024.

The runners-up for Vevo’s Most Watched Artist this year were The Weeknd (1.86bn views) and Feid (1.7bn views). Vevo noted that Ariana Grande, Maluma, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga re-entered the global Top 10 this year.

Other notable performances included Eminem‘s Houdini, which became the ‘Biggest Music Video Premiere Globally,’ generating 56.2 million views in its first two weeks and achieving 11.6 million views in a single day to become the highest single-day performance for any music video on Vevo this year.

The runners-up for Top Global Premiere of 2024 were Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us (51.1m views), The Weeknd’s Dancing in the Flames (44.9m views), Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste (44.7m views), and +57 by KAROL G, Feid, DFZM ft. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, and Blessd (36.6m views).

Vevo’s year-end data, collected from ad-supported views between November 30, 2023, and November 29, 2024, reflects an increasingly diverse and globalized music landscape. The charts highlighted the rising prominence of genres like Regional Mexican, Country, and Hip-Hop.

“This year’s rankings reflect the continuing globalization of music, and 2024 was a year of firsts for genres like Country, Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican on Vevo. Each of these genres have made a massive impact on pop culture and solidified their relevance in the cultural zeitgeist,” said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

“This year’s rankings reflect the continuing globalization of music, and 2024 was a year of firsts for genres like Country, Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican on Vevo.” JP Evangelista, Vevo

In the US, the charts also saw historic moments, with Shaboozey’s Country hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) becoming the first Country video to top Vevo’s US charts, generating 82.9 million views.

“Artists are the biggest influencers in the world, and the visual nature of music videos deepen an artist’s connection with their fans in a unique way that goes beyond the music itself. A frequent and consistent video release strategy not only enhances an artist’s brand, but it also galvanizes their fanbase,” Evangelista said.

“Major pop culture moments are therefore reflected in music video viewership, and Vevo’s annual recap provides the music and wider media and entertainment industry with a barometer for what was trending this year.”

Chartmetric is the all-in-one platform for artists and music industry professionals, providing comprehensive streaming, social, and audience data for everyone to create successful careers in music.

Music Business Worldwide