Believe targets Regional Mexican Music expansion with new leadership team in Mexico City

Believe is bolstering its executive team in Mexico via two key appointments.

Marco Cataño will assume the Head of Artist Services (AS), LATAM position, while José Pablo Molina will become the Head of Label & Artist Solutions (LAS) in Mexico.

Both Cataño and Molina will report to Alejandra Olea, Managing Director of Americas, Believe.

Under Cataño and Molina’s leadership, Believe said that it “intends to reinforce its position in Mexico and enhance the growth of its current and future catalog of artists and labels of different local genres like Regional Mexican Music”.

With over 25 years of experience in the music industry, Cataño has held leadership roles at major labels such as Sony Music and Warner Music.

For four years he was Head of Label & Artist Solutions at Believe, where he contributed to the unit’s growth and to the development of local artists such as Grupo Frontera, whose debut album reached 1.5 billion streams in 2023.

Now, as head of the Spanish-language Artist Services division, he will leverage his expertise in Regional Mexican Music to enhance the company’s positioning in the Americas and promote Mexican music worldwide.

Molina has more than 10 years of experience in the music industry and has worked in companies such as Royalty Solutions, Roc Nation, and OCESA.

According to Believe, his previous leadership role at the company as Head of Video & Audience Development, positioned the division “as a key value proposition through customized services, effective catalog strategies that optimize monetization, and active oversight of copyright issues”.

In addition, Molina contributed to the success of artists such as Iñigo Quintero, Mikel de la Calle, and Korta Records.

Alejandra Olea, Managing Director of Americas, Believe, said: “Both Marco and José Pablo have an outstanding track record in the music industry.”

Added Olea: “Their experience and passion for music allow them to identify areas of opportunity in the market to strengthen and develop Spanish-speaking talent.

“Their ability to attract and grow artists in a lasting way aligns with Believe’s priorities for Mexico and Latin America.”

Said Cataño: “With the market evolving, this is the perfect time for Believe to continue to strengthen its service offering through Artist Services.

“This expansion will take advantage of the remarkable growth of the Mexican music industry and its increasing influence in the United States and beyond.

“Independent artists will benefit greatly from these services, which, through a specialized team, will provide them with support in areas such as conceptual development, strategic planning, digital marketing and other opportunities to accelerate their career growth.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to leverage my experience and the success I have achieved with the video team on a regional scale within a single territory.” José Pablo Molina

José Pablo Molina added: “I am excited about the opportunity to leverage my experience and the success I have achieved with the video team on a regional scale within a single territory.

“I will focus on improving processes, uncovering new opportunities, and expanding our reach across the company. I look forward to working more closely with the finance and communications teams to support our labels and artists.

“I recognize the importance of Regional Mexican Music to Believe, and I look forward to contributing to this vital movement, helping the company deepen its penetration in the Mexican market.”

