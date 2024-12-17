ATG Entertainment acquires Celebrity Attractions, expanding Broadway touring network

ATG Entertainment (formerly known as Ambassador Theatre Group) has acquired Celebrity Attractions, a touring Broadway presenter that operates across the US.

The deal will maintain Celebrity Attractions’ local offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas, while continuing to serve Broadway series in Tulsa, Little Rock, and Springfield, Missouri. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983 by Larry and Kay Payton, Celebrity Attractions has been a key player in bringing first-run Broadway tours to regional markets and has been a founding member of the Independent Presenters’ Network (IPN).

The company has invested in a number of Tony Award-winning productions including Moulin Rouge: The Musical, and The Outsiders.

Beyond presenting Broadway tours, Celebrity Attractions has been actively involved in supporting young theatrical talent through its participation in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, commonly known as the Jimmy Awards. The company also runs two regional awards programs: the Discovery Awards in Tulsa and the Broadway Bound Awards in Little Rock.

The acquisition is expected to provide Celebrity Attractions with enhanced resources and support, allowing it to continue bringing live entertainment to regional markets. The existing staff will remain in place.

“We are thrilled about our next chapter, knowing that this new relationship with ATGE will open a world of growth and possibilities,” said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions.

“ATGE is a global industry leader that understands the value of strong relationships on a local level. The staff at Celebrity Attractions will continue our trademark customer service and community partnerships, carrying on the legacy of the Payton family with the amazing team at ATGE.”

“Larry Payton was a pioneer in the touring industry, creating subscription series from their inception that have brought the best of Broadway to multiple cities for decades,” explained Kristin Caskey, ATGE’s Chief Content Officer, North America.

“The longevity of Celebrity Attractions is a testament to the great care and consideration Larry and the Payton family put into the business. We at ATG Entertainment feel honored and privileged to carry forward that business with Kristin Dotson and the Celebrity Attractions staff and will continue to honor the tremendous contributions of Larry and Kay.”

The transaction marks a strategic move by ATG Entertainment to expand its presence in the touring entertainment market. ATG’s vast portfolio includes 64 of the world’s most historic theaters and music venues across the UK, the US and Germany, including London’s West End and Broadway, according to its website.

ATG’s acquisition comes at a time when deals in the live entertainment industry are on the rise. In recent months, there have been a number of significant acquisitions and mergers in the live entertainment sector as companies seek to capitalize on the growing demand for live experiences.

Less than a month ago, ticketing giant Live Nation Entertainment acquired a majority stake in Lisbon’s MEO Arena, a 20,000-person capacity venue formerly called Altice Arena. At the same time, the company partnered with Stadium Management South Africa and Gearhouse South Africa to launch The Dome, a new venue set to open in January 2025 in Johannesburg.

In August, sports and live entertainment company AEG and alternative asset manager Onex completed the sale of their ASM Global joint venture to live events company Legends, to create what they call “the world’s preeminent premium live events company dedicated to providing fans with outstanding experiences globally.”

Germany-headquartered live music giant CTS Eventim in June completed its acquisition of Vivendi’s ticketing and festivals businesses, with the transaction having a total enterprise value of about EUR €300 million (approx. USD $315.8 million at current exchange rates).

