StubHub strikes deal to become ATG’s official resale ticket partner for 16 US venues

StubHub is venturing into the Broadway business through a partnership with ATG Entertainment, the ticketing company’s first such deal involving theaters.

The agreement, announced last week, establishes StubHub as an “Official Resale Ticket Partner” for 16 of ATG’s US venues. While StubHub and ATG did not disclose the venues, The Hollywood Reporter said these include six Broadway theaters: the Hudson Theatre, St. James Theatre, Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Eugene O’Neill Theatre, August Wilson Theatre and Walter Kerr Theatre.

Through the alliance, fans will be able to buy ATG tickets for those theaters directly through StubHub.

“This partnership is about opening doors for fans and for the theater industry,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub.

“ATG Entertainment understands that meeting audiences where they are at requires innovation and reach. StubHub brings both, and we’re excited to support the growth of live theater with a platform built for today’s fans.”

Lori Hotz, US CEO of ATG Entertainment, added: “This partnership reflects a shared belief in the future of live entertainment.

“StubHub’s innovative platform and expansive reach offer new ways to connect with audiences across genres. Together, we’re reimagining how fans discover and engage with live experiences across the country.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the first production available on the platform will be The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre, which will star Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.

The deal with StubHub comes two years after ATG Entertainment’s parent company merged with Jujamcyn Theaters, which operated five Broadway theaters. Prior to the merger, Jujamcyn had a partnership with ticketing platform SeatGeek as its primary ticketing channel.

For StubHub, the deal marks its first foray into live theater ticketing and comes as it prepares to go public in New York. The company filed its IPO papers last month, disclosing a 29.5% YoY jump in revenue in 2024, which it attributed to growth in its gross merchandise sales.

The company’s revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.37 billion in 2023. Compared with 2022 levels, StubHub’s revenue was up 70.8% from $1.04 billion.

Despite the revenue surge, StubHub swung to a net loss of $2.8 million in 2024 from a net profit of $405.2 million in 2023 as the company’s costs and expenses ballooned to $1.63 billion from $1.11 billion. In 2022, the company booked a net loss of $261 million.

The Information reported earlier this month, citing people close to the company, that StubHub is targeting a valuation of $16.5 billion. Its rival, NASDAQ-listed Vivid Seats, currently has a market capitalization of $561.9 million, while NYSE-listed Live Nation has a market cap of $31 billion.

Launched in 2000, StubHub was acquired by eBay for $310 million in 2007. However, it was repurchased by its co-founder Eric Baker in 2020 for $4 billion through Switzerland-based secondary ticketing company viagogo.

Music Business Worldwide