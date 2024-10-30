ASCAP and Sacem form strategic alliance that will include a new AI task force

US collective management organization ASCAP and French counterpart Sacem have announced a new strategic partnership that will see the two CMOs share technologies, extend a digital licensing partnership, bring their member creators together, and launch a new AI task force.

The new partnership, announced on Wednesday (October 30), builds on earlier strategic collaborations between the two, including a 2022 digital licensing partnership under which Sacem represents ASCAP’s repertoire in negotiating and collecting royalties from DSPs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Under the new deal, that partnership will extend to Asia as well.

The new partnership will also focus on technological innovation, in an effort to “inject new value and efficiencies” into their processes, and “minimize costs by sharing investments for scale across both organizations,” the two orgs said in a statement.

The goal of the tech partnership is to deliver accurate services, greater income, and faster distribution to members.

Another pillar of the partnership will be the formation of a new AI task force “to navigate the challenges and opportunities of AI for music creators.”

Business, tech, and legal experts from ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) and Sacem (La Société des Auteurs, Compositeurs et Editeurs de Musique) will work together to educate members on AI, and advocate for greater transparency and fair compensation for creators from AI tech. The task force will also explore the opportunities AI offers to enhance CMO infrastructure and business efficiencies.

Finally, the partnership will bring artist members of both organizations together through a series of song camps, networking events, and education events “to help… members succeed on the global stage.”

“I am excited to strengthen the transatlantic partnership between ASCAP and Sacem and work closely with [Sacem CEO] Cécile [Rap-Veber] on innovative ways to protect and maximize the value of musical works on behalf of our songwriter, composer and publisher members,” said Elizabeth Matthews, CEO of ASCAP.

“France and the United States have a long history of recognizing the best in one another, from the democratic ideals of liberty, solidarity and equality to celebrating the diverse musical traditions brought into our repertories from around the world.”

“This strategic alliance is a natural fit for our two not-for-profit collective management organizations and strengthens the solid relationship of trust between Sacem and ASCAP,” Rap-Veber added.

“At a time when the music ecosystem is undergoing profound transformation, Beth and I are convinced that our shared values and our commitments to innovation, data optimization and our joint work on AI, will be essential levers for creating ever greater value for the works and the rightsholders we protect, in the most cost-efficient manner.”

Both ASCAP and Sacem reported record-high distributions to members in their most recent annual reports.

ASCAP reported $1.737 billion in collections in 2023, up 14.1% YoY, with distributions totalling $1.592 billion to more than 1 million songwriters, composers and publishers.

Sacem reported collections totalling EUR €1.487 billion (USD $1.61 billion) in 2023, up 5% YoY, with €1.233 billion ($1.335 billion) paid out to 458,000 authors, composers and publishers.