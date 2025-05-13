Sacem’s payouts to composers and publishers rose 12% to nearly $1.5bn in 2024

MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we highlight a data point that deserves the attention of the global music industry. Stat Of the Week is supported by music data analytics firm Chartmetric

Paris-headquartered royalty collection society Sacem collected a combined EUR €1.6 billion (USD $1.73 billion at the average exchange rate for 2024) in France and overseas last year.

International revenues surged 15% YoY to €749 million ($810.57m), accounting for nearly half the society’s collections as Sacem expanded its digital footprint across streaming platforms and social media.

Domestic collections, meanwhile, inched up 2% YoY to €852 million ($922.03m), continuing a pattern of slow growth. Domestic collections were €835 million in 2023 and €832 million in 2022.

Combined revenues were up 7.7% from the reported €1.487 billion ($1.61 billion) in 2023. In comparison, revenues at ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, jumped 5.7% YoY in 2024 to $1.835 billion, while that of Germany’s GEMA climbed 4.7% YoY to €1.133 billion ($1.226bn).

The society, which now collects in over 180 territories, reported 510,000 authors, composers and publishers received royalties worldwide, up from 458,000 in 2023.

Sacem distributed €1.379 billion ($1.492bn) to rightsholders for 2024, a 12% increase from the previous year, maintaining its operating expenses ratio at 10.8%.

Sacem’s membership grew by 13,400 in 2024, with 27% of new members under age 25. The society now represents 240,000 creators from 177 nationalities, with non-French members comprising 13% of the count.

Last year, the organization secured 16 new strategic mandates, adding partnerships with Côte d’Ivoire’s Burida, India’s IPRS, and publisher Believe Sentric to its portfolio of 70 existing mandates, which include Universal Music Publishing International, ASCAP, Canada’s Socan, and Korean society Komca.

“In recent years, Sacem has made internationalization and digital technology into key drivers of growth, directly benefiting its members,” said Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of Sacem.

“By seeking new mandates and strengthening our presence in global digital markets, we have expanded our scope of action and generated additional revenue that directly benefits the authors, composers and publishers we represent. The momentum we are seeing reaffirms our strategic choices and provides proof that an independent, non-profit French company can establish itself as a leading global player.”

The collection society allocated €20.3 million ($21.97m) to cultural initiatives in 2024, supporting 3,600 projects throughout France. These investments included financing for 1,200 concerts in small municipalities, 478 festivals, and 185 performance venues.

Rap-Veber added: “But while our work extends internationally, it is deeply rooted in local communities. Throughout France, Sacem supports thousands of projects — festivals, concerts, residencies, educational and community initiatives — to bring music to life where it is created, shared and enjoyed. In a society weakened by social, generational and geographical divisions, we believe that music has an essential role to play: to create bonds, raise awareness and give everyone the opportunity to express themselves and access culture.”

Looking ahead, Sacem plans to launch the Sacem Endowment Fund in the second half of 2025 to generate additional resources for “creation, arts education and the transmission of knowledge.” Sacem is also developing a networking platform called Collab+, slated for launch in six months, to connect authors, composers and music publishers.

Earlier this year, Sacem partnered with music streaming platform Deezer to implement an artist-centric payment system for publishing rights across Deezer’s platform in France. In its latest 2024 report, Sacem said the deal with Deezer “marks a major step forward for fairer rights redistribution, promoting professional creators, reaffirming their central role in streaming, and combating fraud and parasitic content such as white noise or 100% AI-generated content.”

Patrick Sigwalt, composer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sacem, said: “In a world where artificial intelligence is redefining the very contours of creation, it is our duty to act with clarity, determination and solidarity. Sacem is not simply a management organization: it reflects a united community committed to defending the rights of its authors, composers and music publishers and to respecting the value of creative work.

“As new challenges emerge, we strongly affirm that innovation must never come at the expense of copyright. Our model is based on essential values: solidarity, mutual support, and transparency. It is thanks to this collective strength, unique in the cultural landscape, that we can continue to protect creators, support them throughout their careers and build a fair, sustainable and equitable future for all.”

