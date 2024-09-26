After raising $3.5M in funding, AI-powered music remixing app Hook launches on iOS

A new artificial intelligence-powered music remixing app called Hook launched for iOS devices on Wednesday (September 25).

Developed by a team led by CEO Gaurav Sharma, the app allows users to create short-form remixes and mashups of popular songs using AI. Its launch on iOS comes after the startup raised $3.5 million in funding earlier this year. It counts Natalie Massenet, Nick Brown’s Imaginary Ventures (SKIMS, Daily Harvest, Glossier), Point72 Ventures and Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s Waverley Capital among its backers.

Hook provides users with a library of licensed music clips and AI tools to create up to 30-second clips. Users can apply various effects to the songs, including genre transformations, tempo changes, and mashups with other tracks. The app also lets users add visuals, allowing them to create shareable multimedia content.

Hook says it seeks to solve the challenges creators face when making their own versions of songs. The startup said creators used to rely on complex music production software to produce their own versions of songs. When these unauthorized versions were posted on social media, no one was compensated—not the original artist, the creator, or other rights holders who deserved payment.

“Hook is designed to solve all of these issues by providing a simple, intuitive app that allows anyone to make great-sounding custom remixes while also ensuring that artists and everyone else involved in the creation of the track are fairly compensated,” Hook said.

Gaurav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Hook, described its launch as “a proud moment” for the company.

“Hook redefines how fans connect with the music they love, turning music listening into an active canvas for creativity. For artists, this opens up entirely new horizons for expanding their influence and unlocking untapped revenue streams. We’re thrilled to lead the evolution of music expression and creativity, and we can’t wait for the world to experience music through Hook,” he said.

Last month, Hook partnered with Downtown Music to bring potentially millions of Downtown’s tracks to the app and open up a new revenue stream for Downtown-linked artists.

Hook’s launch comes as the music industry grapples with AI’s increasing role in music creation. While the app promises to ensure fair compensation for artists and rights holders, details of the compensation model have yet to be clarified.

Earlier this year, major music companies launched RightsAndAI.com to push for stricter copyright regulations and prevent unauthorized use of their music by AI. In June, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s UMG Recordings, and Warner Records Inc. filed lawsuits against AI music generators Suno and Udio for alleged mass infringement of copyrighted recordings.

In August, UMG struck a strategic agreement with an AI startup called ProRata to attribute and compensate content owners. ProRata, which raised $25 million in a Series A round for its tech, also plans to launch a “subscription AI chatbot” or “AI answer engine” that will showcase the company’s attribution technology.Music Business Worldwide