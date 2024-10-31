Music AI startup Hook inks content deal with Glassnote Records

Hook, an AI-powered social music app that has recently raised millions in funding, has partnered with Glassnote Records to add tracks from certain artists to its music library.

The agreement marks Hook’s first label partnership since its iOS launch last month.

Hook is a platform that allows users to create authorized remixes and mashups using licensed music. Through its AI technology, users can modify songs by changing tempo or genre while operating within a framework that maintains rights management for artists and labels, the company said Wednesday (October 30).

The partnership will see tracks from Tors, bby, Hayes Warner, and Dylan Cartlidge added to Hook’s library. Glassnote Records, established in 2007, also represents artists including Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Phoenix, Two Door Cinema Club, GROUPLOVE, Silvana Estrada, CHVRCHES, AURORA, Jade Bird, Hamilton Leithauser, GRACEY, The Teskey Brothers, and more.

Glassnote was named the “Best Indie Label” by Rolling Stone in 2011 and “#1 Independent Label” by Billboard.

In March, Hook announced that its seed funding round has expanded to $3.5 million just five months after it disclosed a $3 million raise in a round led by Waverley Capital, co-founded by former Warner Music Group CEO and Chairman Edgar Bronfman Jr., and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. Hook’s other backers include international management and entertainment company Three Six Zero, Japanese entertainment brand Avex, Natalie Massenet and Nick Brown’s Imaginary Ventures, as well as a group of strategic music and social media industry investors and advisors.

Hook incorporates specific features for rights management, including controls for artists and labels to oversee how their music is used on social media platforms. Hook’s system implements usage tracking and provides performance data for remixed content. The platform uses a consumption-based payment structure that distributes revenues based on creation and usage metrics.

“Hook unlocks music expression for everyone and builds community through music in the way we always have – through our favorite songs and artists,” said Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO of Hook. Sharma previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Indian music streaming platform JioSaavn, where he oversaw the platform’s growth to 100 million monthly active users.

“Glassnote has nurtured and supported incredible, groundbreaking artists for nearly two decades. We are excited to hear how our growing community of music lovers creates with the addition of this world-class music to our library!”

“With Hook, fans can engage with their favorite music in a manner that rewards their own creativity while also benefiting the artists who participate with proper attribution of rights.” Daniel Glass, Glassnote Music

Daniel Glass, Founder and President of Glassnote Music, said, “Glassnote Records is proud to embrace progressive, open-minded, and forward-thinking ideas. It has always been our goal to run toward what’s next, focusing on the potential of new technologies while recognizing artists’ creative integrity as the number one priority and something to be strongly protected.

“We believe Hook does just that: providing a comprehensive solution to the use of remixed music across social platforms in a way that emphasizes artists’ control and compensation.

“With Hook, fans can engage with their favorite music in a manner that rewards their own creativity while also benefiting the artists who participate with proper attribution of rights. Gaurav and his team have shown that they are truly focused on putting artists first. We are confident that Hook will deliver real value to artists of all levels, and we’re eager to hear what Hook users create.”

Hook says its platform aims to address music sharing on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram while maintaining licensing compliance and revenue generation for rights holders.

The partnership comes at a time when music rights management on social media platforms faces increasing scrutiny. Currently, several music publishers are engaged in legal proceedings against 14 NBA teams over alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted music in social media promotional videos. The NBA teams hit back at the music publishers, including Kobalt Music Publishing and Prescription Songs, last week, accusing them of leveraging their rights “to extort” from the teams.

