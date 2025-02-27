AI music remix app Hook expands distribution network with Too Lost partnership

AI music creation app Hook has partnered with independent music distributor Too Lost.

According to the announcement, fans will now be able to remix recordings by artists like Justin Bieber, Teddy Swims, or Kodak Black.

Hook says the collaboration gives fans “legal and easy ways” to remix tracks while opening up new ways to earn money through the app’s monetization system.

This represents Hook’s latest distribution partnership, following previous agreements with Fuga/Downtown, Revelator, and Gyrostream.

Too Lost, which has distributed over 7 million songs and about 150,000 new releases per month, will bring some 300,000 artists to Hook’s library via the partnership.

Hook says its technology allows users to remix songs legally, ensuring artists and rightsholders are properly compensated, in contrast to the unlicensed remixes often found on social media platforms.

“The music industry is facing a significant challenge with unlicensed content proliferating across social media platforms, particularly in short-form formats, as creators are actively seeking ways to legally incorporate music into their content,” said Gaurav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Hook.

“The music industry is facing a significant challenge with unlicensed content proliferating across social media platforms, particularly in short-form formats, as creators are actively seeking ways to legally incorporate music into their content.” Gaurav Sharma, Hook

“The strategic alliance between Hook and Too Lost tackles this pain point by empowering rights holders to retain full control of their intellectual property while creating new revenue streams through user-generated content and creative remixes.”

According to Hook, users can earn money on the platform based on their engagement through the Hook Leaderboard, where top creators are rewarded weekly.

Users can also earn money through label-sponsored partnerships. Over time, according to Hook, users will also have the opportunity to earn a revenue share.

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Hirschhorn, co-founder and CEO of Too Lost, said: “Too Lost is excited to partner with Hook Music, and to allow our clients to deliver their music into Hook’s ecosystem.

“Their AI-powered platform empowers fans to creatively engage with music while ensuring that artists and rights-holders are properly compensated. By offering authorized remixing and mashups, Hook opens up new avenues for music discovery, expression, and revenue generation for independent artists and record labels.”

Since launching about five months ago, Hook’s user numbers have been growing 83% month over month. The platform now features tracks from over a thousand major artists including Future, BLOND:ISH, Hardwell, KSHMR, Swae Lee, Big Sean, Migos, Soulja Boy, Sadie Jean, Jaden Smith, Killer Mike, and Cash Cobain.

The deal marks Hook’s latest partnership after signing deals with record company Glassnote Records — home to Tors, bby, Hayes Warner, and Dylan Cartlidge — in October, and with Downtown Music in August 2024.

In September, Hook launched on iOS devices after raising $3.5 million in funding in March 2024. Hook counts Natalie Massenet, Nick Brown’s Imaginary Ventures (SKIMS, Daily Harvest, Glossier), Point72 Ventures, and Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s Waverley Capital among its backers.

Music Business Worldwide