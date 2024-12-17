YouTube partners with Creative Artists Agency on AI deepfake recognition tools

YouTube will bring in talent from Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to help it build a tool to identify AI-generated content, including AI deepfakes of famous faces.

As part of the collaboration, “several of the world’s most influential figures” will gain access to the tech YouTube is developing to “identify and manage” AI-generated content, YouTube said.

“They’ll provide critical feedback to help us build our detection systems and refine the controls.”

CAA is one of the US’s most prominent talent agencies, representing numerous artists including Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Peso Pluma, Queen, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, and The Weeknd, among many others.

The agency also represents sports talent, and early next year, “top talent” from the NBA and NFL, along with “leading celebrity talent,” will begin testing YouTube’s tools to detect AI-generated content, YouTube said.

Notably, YouTube said the program with CAA – the first partnership of its kind – was “the first step of a larger testing effort,” and the platform plans to bring on board other cohorts of testers, including YouTube creators, creative professionals, and “other leading partners representing talent.”

“CAA’s clients’ direct experience with digital replicas in the evolving landscape of AI will be critical in shaping a tool that responsibly empowers and protects creators and the broader YouTube community,” YouTube said.

“At YouTube, we believe that a responsible approach to AI starts with strong partnerships. We’re excited to collaborate with CAA, an organization that shares our commitment to empowering artists and creators,” said Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube.

“In the days ahead, we’ll work with CAA to ensure artists and creators experience the incredible potential of AI while also maintaining creative control over their likeness. This partnership marks a significant step toward building that future.”

“Neal and I started speaking earlier this year about the importance of creating a responsible AI ecosystem that protects artists, while unlocking new possibilities for creative expression,” added Bryan Lourd, CEO and Co-Chairman of CAA.

“At CAA, our AI conversations are centered around ethics and talent rights, and we applaud YouTube’s leadership for creating this talent-friendly solution, which fundamentally aligns with our goals.”

The partnership with CAA continues YouTube’s collaborative approach to developing and managing AI.

The company has reached out to artists, creators, and rightsholders on various projects, including partnering with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group last year on the development of music-related AI tools. News reports earlier this year suggested YouTube was in talks with the three recording majors to license music for its AI tools.

YouTube has also taken a leading role in protecting rightsholders’ rights in the age of AI. Earlier this year, it launched a system that allows people to request the takedown of content that mimics their likeness or voice.

YouTube has also announced that AI-generated content on its platform must be labeled as such, and introduced new tools allowing uploaders to add labels alerting viewers to the fact the content was created by AI.