YouTube Music gets more expensive as users in 16 countries report major price hikes for YouTube Premium

YouTube is reportedly raising the cost of its Premium subscription service in multiple territories, effectively increasing the price of its YouTube Music streaming platform for many users.

Social media users started reporting the price increases over the weekend after receiving emails from YouTube, with affected regions including countries in the European Union, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. Both Individual and Family plans are seeing price hikes, with Norway seeing a 42% increase in the price of an Individual subscription to NOK 169 (USD $16.26) per month from NOK 119 ($11.45), according to users in a Reddit thread.

For example, the thread shows that the Czech Republic is seeing an increase in the cost of a YouTube Premium Family plan of 44.6%, to CZK 389 ($17.34) per monthn from CZK 269 ($11.99).

Similar increases have been reported in other regions such as Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia, according to the Reddit thread that tracks the prices.

Some users have shared screenshots of the price update, in which YouTube explains, “We don’t make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”

Emails show that the new prices will take effect on November 4.

The price increases have sparked frustration, with users criticizing what they see as the already high cost of YouTube’s streaming services. Some argue that YouTube Premium’s features, like ad-free viewing and background playback, don’t justify the higher prices.

One Reddit user said: “I just cancelled. This increase makes YouTube by far the most expensive streaming service, clocking in at more than what I pay for Amazon Prime, Netflix and HBO combined.”

Another user said: “I would have considered a 10% price increase. Good luck losing customers and revenue – I’m moving our music library to Spotify Duo next weekend and will find a way around the Youtube ads. Good riddance, Alphabet.”

While some users have threatened to cancel, others expressed frustration that the Premium Lite plan still includes ads.

The price adjustment in more than a dozen markets arrived over a year after YouTube quietly raised the price of its Individual Premium service in the US by $2 to $13.99 per month, and almost two years since it hiked the cost of its Premium Family package by $5 to $22.99.

The latest move sheds light on YouTube’s strategy for its music streaming platform. The company has been experimenting with different tiers and features to cater to a diverse range of users.

A recent study by marketing data and analytics company Kantar found that YouTube Music is the “most adopted music streaming service” in the second quarter of 2024, which it attributed to the platform’s focus on music discovery.

As of February, YouTube Music surpassed the milestone of 100 million paid YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide.

