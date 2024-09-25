Corey Sheridan exits Global Music Strategy role at TikTok, joins Warner’s ADA as Global Head of Commerce & Revenue

TikTok music executive Corey Sheridan has exited his position at the ByteDance-owned app.

For the past year and a half, Sheridan has served as Global Music Product Partnerships & Strategy Lead at TikTok and parent company ByteDance.

Sheridan has left that role and is now joining ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group, as Global Head of Commerce and Revenue.

In his new post at ADA, Los Angeles-based Sheridan will oversee the company’s commercial relationships and strategy. He reports to ADA President Cat Kreidich.

According to Warner/ADA, as a senior executive on TikTok’s global music strategy team, Sheridan played a “pivotal” role in creating the TikTok Charts feature and securing TikTok’s partnership with Billboard, forming the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

Sheridan also secured partnerships with streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music to power TikTok’s ‘Add to Music App’ feature.

‘Add to Music App’ is the tool that lets TikTok users save songs they discover via the app on streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.

As reported yesterday (September 24), TikTok is shutting down its subscription music streaming platform TikTok Music to focus its resources on the ‘Add To Music App’ feature.

For the previous three and a half years, Sheridan led the North America TikTok music operations teams as TikTok’s first Head of Music Operations, responsible for editorial, programming, partnerships and artist support.

During his time in this position, he oversaw partnerships such as SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Rosalía Motomami TikTok LIVE, Camila Cabello x TikTok LIVE:Familia, and The Weeknd Experience.

Prior to TikTok, he led operations and partnership teams at UnitedMasters, SoundCloud, The Orchard, and IODA.

“As we continue to take ADA into the future, his leadership will be instrumental in driving commercial success and generating new revenue opportunities for our partners.” Cat Kreidich

Kreidich said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Corey for years, and he’s always stood out as a visionary leader with an ability to anticipate industry shifts and trends.

“His deep-seated passion for indie music, combined with his unique digital and social experience and influential relationships across labels, artists, and platforms, make him an invaluable force on our team.

“As we continue to take ADA into the future, his leadership will be instrumental in driving commercial success and generating new revenue opportunities for our partners.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the all-star ADA leadership team. They have a clear vision and unmatched drive to strengthen what a distribution company can offer.” Corey Sheridan

Sheridan added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the all-star ADA leadership team. They have a clear vision and unmatched drive to strengthen what a distribution company can offer.

“I’m grateful to Cat for entrusting me with this vital responsibility and am excited to have the opportunity to unlock even more value for the artists and labels we superserve.”

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure from TikTok, Sheridan wrote: “After five and a half incredible years, I’ve made the decision to move on from TikTok. It’s been an amazing journey, filled with innovation, creativity and culturally iconic moments that shifted the modern music industry. I’m deeply proud of the work the team accomplished together, from launching groundbreaking campaigns to connecting artists with millions of fans via the power of the TikTok platform.

“I want to thank my talented colleagues and industry partners for their collaboration, support and inspiration. This experience has been nothing short of transformative, and I leave with a heart full of gratitude, countless memories and a long list of accomplishments to reflect upon.”

In February, Paul Hourican, the former Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok, announced that he was leaving the company.

Hourican’s confirmation came on the same day that TikTok’s Add To Music App feature expanded into an additional 163 countries.Music Business Worldwide