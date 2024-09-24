Kesha launches her own label, Kesha Records, in partnership with Warner’s ADA

Pop artist Kesha has launched her own label called Kesha Records through a new deal with ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group.

The deal will cover Kesha’s future releases, including her upcoming album dropping in 2025, as well as her current single Joyride, which recently reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and surpassed 50 million streams across all platforms.

The news of Kesha’s partnership with ADA arrived almost a year after she parted ways with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records following their lengthy legal dispute. Kemosabe Records is distributed by RCA Records.

Speaking to Forbes in July, Kesha said: “I’m really excited for Kesha Records to expand and grow in all the ways that people would think, but also in unexpected ways because I’m currently looking into the tech space and I’m looking to find partners who have the values that I align with.

“So, in addition to the traditional record label model, I’m also looking to the future and I’m looking for some really creative, boundary-pushing, innovative tech creators that want to change how the music business works and bring a new level of transparency to the whole business.”

ADA says the partnership, which marks Kesha’s first distribution deal, gives her full creative control and ownership of her work. Alongside ADA’s distribution, Crush Music will manage marketing and promotion for her upcoming album.

“I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records. My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label,” said Kesha.

“Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business.”

Crush Music said: “We are honored to be on this joyride with Kesha as she embarks on this new entrepreneurial phase of her career and continues to build Kesha Records with the support of Crush’s full service team and ADA.”

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA, added: “Since the start of her career, Kesha’s authenticity has distinguished her as a true artist whose vibrant self-expression resonates strongly with her fans. We believe ADA is the ideal home for her, and we’re honored and committed to supporting Kesha as an independent artist while maintaining her creative integrity and unapologetic bold spirit.”

Kesha recently hit new milestones in her career with updated RIAA certifications, including 12x Platinum for TiK ToK and Diamond certifications for both Tik Tok and Timber.

With over 75 million sales in the US alone, Kesha’s discography includes two No. 1 albums, ten Top 10 singles, and billions of streams. Her album Rainbow debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Album in 2017. The lead single, Praying, also earned a Grammy nomination and spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kesha initially rose to fame in 2009 after her uncredited appearance on Flo Rida’s hit Right Round. Her debut album, Animal, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single Tik Tok dominating the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks. The song also reached one billion streams on Spotify and remains one of her most iconic tracks.

Throughout her career, Kesha has worked with artists such as Flo Rida, Pitbull, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, and Zedd, among others.

For Warner Music’s ADA, the deal marks its latest partnership after signing a distribution deal with FTS Global Management last month. The label’s roster features “heavyweights” across hip-hop, R&B, and dancehall, including, The Game, Eric Bellinger, and Konshens.

Earlier this year, ADA inked a global distribution deal with South Coast Music Group (SCMG), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based label that’s home to rising hip-hop talent, including Dustystaytrue, DeeYounginn, Luclover, and Big Mali.

