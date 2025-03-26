Vivian Xu named Chief Operating Officer at Universal Music Greater China

Universal Music Group (UMG) has appointed Vivian Xu as Chief Operating Officer of Universal Music Greater China (UMGC).

Based in Beijing, Vivian Xu will report directly to UMGC Chairman and CEO Timothy Xu, effective immediately, UMG announced Wednesday (March 26).

Vivian Xu joins UMGC from Columbia China, where she served as Managing Director, leading initiatives in artist development, local repertoire expansion, and strategic collaborations with DSP and media partners.

Prior to Columbia, she joined Sony Music Entertainment China in 2015 and held senior finance and operational roles. There, she oversaw finance, legal, HR, IT, administration, and supply chain functions. Notably, UMGC boss Timothy Xu served as Chairman & CEO, Greater China for Sony Music, from 2012 to 2016.

“Her appointment will significantly enhance our capabilities as we expand our local presence and further strengthen our leading position in the Chinese music market.” Timothy Xu

Vivian Xu’s professional background extends beyond music, with leadership roles at Motorola Solutions, Sony Ericsson, and Schneider Electric China.

“Vivian’s strategic insights and deep operational expertise will greatly enhance our ability to navigate complex markets and achieve sustained growth across the Greater China region,” said Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development at Universal Music Group.

UMGC Chairman and CEO Timothy Xu added: “We are delighted to welcome Vivian to the UMGC management team. Vivian brings an impressive track record of success and a rare blend of financial acumen and business expertise, positioning her uniquely to drive our strategic objectives.

Commenting on her appointment, Vivian Xu said: “I am excited and honored to join Universal Music Greater China at such a pivotal time for industry.”

“Together with Timothy and the talented UMGC team, I look forward to building innovative partnerships, showcasing the vibrancy of Chinese music, and contributing to the company’s continued growth.” Vivian Xu

Added Vivian Xu: “About ten years ago, Timothy first introduced me to the music business, and I remain deeply grateful for his mentorship. It’s particularly rewarding to collaborate with him again.”

Vivian Xu joins UMGC at a time when the Universal Music unit continues to make investments in its local territory. Last month, UMGC announced an exclusive global agreement with Liu Huan, a legendary artist in the Chinese pop music scene for four decades renowned domestically as the “King of Chinese Pop.”

The signing comes months after UMGC inked deals with pop megastar Jay Chou and local labels like Modern Sky and TF Entertainment.

In September 2024, Universal Music expanded into China’s Greater Bay Area with the launch of a dedicated label division, Universal Music China Greater Bay Area (UMCGBA). The new division is headquartered in the city of Shenzhen, also dubbed as “China’s Silicon Valley.” It operates under UMGC, which now has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Taiwan.

