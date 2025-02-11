Universal makes another head-turning move in China, signing local legend Liu Huan

Universal Music Group subsidiary, Universal Music Greater China (UMGC), has made several expansive investments in its local territory over the past year.

In addition to inking deals with pop megastar Jay Chou and local labels like Modern Sky and TF Entertainment, UMGC became the official recorded music partner of the TV talent show Rap of China in October last year.

Further signaling its intent in the region under UMGC boss, Timothy Xu, UMG last year unveiled a new division/office in China’s Greater Bay Area; it’s headquartered in the city of Shenzhen, also dubbed as “China’s Silicon Valley.”

Now, a new landmark development: UMGC has announced an exclusive global agreement with Liu Huan, a legendary artist in the Chinese pop music scene for four decades renowned domestically as the “King of Chinese Pop”.

The multi-year agreement covers both recording and music publishing rights.

UMG says it’s “the first time that Liu’s majority body of work… will be united under one umbrella”.

Universal’s hunger to grow in China – dubbed a “high potential market” by the company at its Capital Markets Day last year – is no shock.

According to IFPI figures, China’s recorded music trade revenues jumped 25.9% YoY in 2023, making the market the world’s fifth largest music territory around the globe.

China’s local market paid out USD $1.5 billion to recorded music rightsholders that year.

Discussing the new deal with Liu Huan, Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Greater China, said: “We are deeply honored to stand alongside Liu Huan as his chosen partner, supporting him in this exciting new chapter of his illustrious career.

“His ability to create music that speaks to the soul of a nation is unparalleled, and his enduring artistic vitality makes him truly one of a kind. With his trust, we are committed to celebrating his musical legacy, and together, we aim to promote the development of Chinese music industry, continuing to elevate the global impact of Chinese culture.”

Liu Huan said: “It is a privilege to entrust my life’s work to Universal Music Greater China, a partner that respects the integrity of music and understands its profound value. I am confident that this collaboration will not only enhance the reach of my works but will also enable them to resonate more powerfully and widely.

“UMGC’s commitment to promoting the global impact of Chinese culture aligns with my lifelong aspirations. I am eager to see how our combined efforts will allow global audiences to experience the richness and beauty of Chinese culture through our music.”

Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development of Universal Music Group, added: “At Universal Music Group, we are committed to championing local artistry as part of our vision for a diversified global music culture. Liu Huan is a towering figure in contemporary Chinese music history, and we are proud to support his journey in sharing his extraordinary music with the world.”

Liu Huan’s 1980s hits include the likes of Wan Wan De Yue Liang (The Crescent Moon) and Shao Nian Zhuang Zhi Bu Yan Chou (Young Aspiration Knows No Sorrow).

In the 1990s he created songs for the hit television series Beijingers in New York, including Qian Wan Ci De Wen (Time and Time Again).

Later in the decade, his performance of Hao Han Ge (The Song of Heroes), the theme song for the TV adaptation of Water Margin, one of China’s Four Great Classical Novels, became a cultural phenomenon.

In the 2010s, Liu composed and performed the soundtrack for the award-winning TV series Empresses in the Palace, which shattered viewership records and sparked nationwide acclaim.

More recently, Liu composed the theme song Take the Earth to Wander for the sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, adapted from Liu Cixin’s novel, and Qing Tong (Bronze), a promotional song for the global gaming hit Genshin Impact.

In 2008, Liu took center stage at the Beijing Olympics Game opening ceremony, performing You and Me alongside British soprano Sarah Brightman in a duet watched by billions around the world.