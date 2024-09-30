Vevo returns to revamped Music Business UK Awards to sponsor Artist To Watch category

Vevo is the latest big name company to partner with the Music Business UK Awards, via a category focused on emerging talent.

The Artist To Watch category is linked to the company’s own DSCVR programme which results in an annual ‘tip list’ – with this year’s cohort due to be announced next month. Previous artists to benefit from Vevo’s support on their way up include Sam Smith , Maggie Rogers , Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, FLO, GloRilla, Ice Spice and, most recently, Chappell Roan.

The Music Business UK Awards, presented by MBW, takes place on the evening of Tuesday, November 5 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London. The industry’s most enjoyable night out of the year will once again celebrate the best examples of A&R and talent development in the UK market, whilst also recognising the most successful behind-the-scenes talent of the past 12 months as well as the standout artist/songwriter management individuals and companies.

JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo, said: “Our annual DSCVR Artists to Watch list epitomizes the curatorial expertise and editorial support Vevo offers emerging artists to help them break through. While we provide this support for artists daily, the selection process for this predictive list in particular requires a special mix of art and science on a global scale.

“Congratulations to this next class of future stars from around the world.”

“Our seasoned team of tastemakers diligently comb through each submission across all genres, looking at various trends and datasets, while also tapping into their musical instincts. In addition to the list, the exclusive live performances that we shoot with these artists in the Vevo studios helps them build and diversify their visual catalog for further exposure. Making our competitive list is no easy feat. Congratulations to this next class of future stars from around the world!” – JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo

Other categories at the event include Major Label of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Manager of the Year – plus show-stoppers such as the Icon Award and the Sir George Martin Award. Finalists in all categories were announced last week.

Diamond and Platinum tables for the evening are now sold out. To secure one of the very few remaining Gold tables, please email Rebecca@musicbizworldwide.com.

Music Business Worldwide