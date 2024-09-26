The Music Business UK Awards 2024 in association with YouTube: The finalists revealed!

Shall we start with the good news or the less-than-good news?
Okay – good news it is.
Today (September 26), MBW can unveil the full list of finalists who will be duking it out for gongs at the Music Business UK Awards in London in November.
(The full list, that is, aside from the winners of our extra special awards, including International Executive Of The Year, the Icon Award, the Richard Antwi: Trailblazer Award, and, of course, The Sir George Martin Award. Those will remain secret… for now.)
Taking place on the evening of Tuesday, November 5, the Music Business UK Awards – the successor to the A&R Awards – is presented by MBW in association with the event’s partner, YouTube.
The ceremony, at the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London, will recognise success across all areas of the UK music business, with a particular focus on UK-signed talent.
Our shortlists below have been chosen by a behind-closed-doors panel of music business leaders, participants, and experts.
Oh, yes. There was some less-than-good news too, wasn’t there.
Diamond and Platinum tables for the awards have already sold out. Out out.
We now only have a very small handful of Gold and Silver tables left.
We’d love to fit more people in, but we physically cannot.
Right then… back to the good news.
Here come the shortlists!
Songwriter Of The Year – supported by Hipgnosis
- Camille Purcell (Kamille)
- Caroline Ailin
- David Stewart
- Danny L Harle
- Finn Keane (Easyfun)
- Gez O’Connell
- James Essien
- Peter Rycroft (Lostboy)
- Nick Gale (DFA)
- Phil Plested
- Pablo Bowman
- Toby Daintree
Producer Of The Year
- A.G Cook
- Caroline Ailin
- Da Beatfreakz
- Danny L Harle
- David Stewart
- Finn Keane (Easyfun)
- George Daniel
- Jordan Riley
- James Ford
- Johnny McDaid
- P2J
- Steve Mac
A&R Administrator (The Forbesie) – supported by PPL
- Amara Lane, Atlantic Records UK
- Grace Goddard, Warner Records UK
- Nicola Fairchild, Kobalt Music
- Steve Skelton, EMI
- Matt Prior, Sony Music Publishing UK
- Maddy Gardiner, Universal Music Publishing UK
- Sarah Stern, Sony Music UK
- Sarah Vaughan, Sony Music UK
A&R Of The Year: Adult Contemporary
- Chris Briggs, Sony Music UK
- Glyn Aikins, Joe Iddison & Riki Bleau, RCA
- Jamie Nelson, BMG
- Julian Palmer, Columbia Records UK
- Paul Samuel, Atlantic Records UK
A&R Of The Year: Alternative
- Ben Durling, Warner Records UK
- Billy Webber & Alastair Webber, The Other Songs
- Hugo Turquet, BMG
- Kenny McGoff, Kobalt Music
- Jack Greengrass & James Talbut, Island Records UK
- Jamie Oborne, Dirty Hit
- Laurence Bell, Domino
- Leanne Nguyen, RCA
- Louis Bloom, Island Records UK
- Matt Riley, AWAL
- Richard O’Donovan, Polydor
- Sarah Gabrielli, Sony Music Publishing UK
A&R Of The Year: Contemporary Black Music – supported by Spotify
- Alec Boateng, 0207 Def Jam
- Amber Davis, Warner Chappell UK
- Austin Daboh, Atlantic Records UK
- Colin Batsa, EGA Distro
- Glyn Aikins, Riki Bleu & Shanice Edwards, RCA
- Lunick Bourgess, Umbrella Songs
- Preye Crooks, Robots + Humans
- Sam Adebayo, Island Records UK
- Trenton Harrison-Lewis, ADA
- Zaza Kazadi, Sony Music Publishing UK
A&R Of The Year: Dance/Electronic
- Adrienne Bookbinder, Sony Music Publishing UK
- Anton Powers, Ministry of Sound
- Briony Turner, Atlantic Records UK
- Callum Ross, Island Records UK
- Dipesh Parmar, Columbia Records UK
- Emma Tivnen & Kenny McGoff, Kobalt Music
- Howard Corner, ADA
- Jamie Spinks, Columbia Records UK
- Keir Fullerton, Warner Records UK/Parlophone
- Pete Simmons, Universal Music Publishing UK
A&R Of The Year: Pop – supported by PRS For Music
- Ben Mortimer, Polydor
- Dipesh Parmar, Columbia Records UK
- Ed Howard, Atlantic Records UK
- Emily Green, Warner Chappell UK
- Glyn Aikins & Joe Iddison, RCA
- Kim Frankiewicz, Concord
- Jo Charrington, Capitol Records UK
- Joe Kentish, Warner Records UK/Parlophone
- Mike McCormack, Universal Music Publishing UK
- Saul Fitton, Sony Music Publishing UK
Artist Lawyer Of The Year
- Gavin Maude, Russells
- John Statham, Statham Gill Davies
- Kieran Jay, Harbottle & Lewis
- Lizzie Payne-James, Lee & Thompson
- Mark Krais, Bray & Krais
- Nick Eziefula, Simkins
- Paul Spraggon, SSB
- Sonia Diwan, Sound Advice
- Victoria Wood, Clintons
- Wale Kalejaiye, Sheridans
Artist Manager Of The Year – supported by TikTok
- Alex Gibson
- Ben Mawson & Ed Millett, TaP Music
- Dukagjin Lipa, REPUBLIKA
- Hamish Harris, September Management
- James Sandom, Red Light Management
- Jamie Oborne, All On Red
- John Dawkins, Various Artists
- Sam Denniston, Verdigris Management
- Sophie Kennard, Frame Artists
- Tobe Onwuka, Merky
- Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle, Project Gold
- Wesley Earl Banton, D-Block Europe
Artist Management Company (The David Enthoven Award) – supported by Chorus TM
- All On Red
- Blue Raincoat
- Ignition
- Project Gold
- Red Light Management
- September Management
- TaP Music
- Three Six Zero
- UROK
- Various Artists
- Verdigris Management
Songwriter/Producer Management Company
- All On Red
- Fine Group Ent
- Karma Artists
- Milk & Honey
- North Pole Management
- Raw Kingdom
- Red Light Management
- TaP Music
- Transmission Mgmt
Independent Publisher Of The Year – supported by Milk & Honey
- Bella Figura Music
- Blue Raincoat
- Concord
- Downtown
- Hipgnosis
- NWS Music Group
- Reservoir
- Sentric Music
- Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music
- Ultra Music Publishing
Major Publisher Of The Year
- BMG
- Kobalt
- Sony Music Publishing UK
- Universal Music Publishing UK
- Warner Chappell Music UK
UK Artist & Label Services Company Of The Year
- [Integral]
- Absolute Label Services
- ADA
- AWAL
- Believe
- Cooking Vinyl
- Downtown
- The Orchard
- SoundOn (TikTok)
- Virgin Music Group
Independent Label Of The Year
- Play It Again Sam
- Domino
- Dirty Hit
- EGA Distro
- Ninja Tune
- NWS Music Group
- Partisan Records
- PC Music
- Some Action
- The Other Songs
- XL Recordings
Major Label Of The Year
- 0207 Def Jam
- Atlantic Records UK
- Columbia Records UK
- EMI
- Insanity
- Island Records UK
- Ministry Of Sound
- Polydor
- RCA
- Relentless
- Robots & Humans
- Warner Records UK
