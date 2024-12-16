Vevo dscvr artists to watch 2025: Towa Bird, Lucky Love, Wisp

The penultimate batch of talent on the rise steps into the spotlight as part of MBW’s annual partnership with Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch list…

TOWA BIRD

David McTiernan, Head of Artist & Label Relations: “​​Towa Bird is everything we want and need in a Gen Z rockstar — audacious, sensitive, funny, and confident – not to mention an absolute badass on guitar.

“She’s been a (maybe not-so-) secret weapon backing up Reneé Rapp and Olivia Rodrigo over the last couple of years, and I’m so excited to show an audience of new fans what she can do when she steps into the spotlight. American Hero is easily one of my favorite albums of the year and I can’t wait to watch Towa continue shredding in 2025.”

LUCKY LOVE

Lyva Corvo, Manager, Music & Talent, France: “Meeting Lucky Love and his group of vocalists was a truly special moment on a personal level. He brings a refreshing new energy to the French music scene, with a ballad/dance-pop style that reflects his vibrant and uplifting personality.

“His sound is an ode to joy – empowering, resonant, and reaching beyond borders. As a singer, dancer, and model, Lucky Love has unique charisma and talent, and I can’t wait to see what 2025 brings.”

Lucky Love: “I am so thrilled to be acknowledged as one of Vevo’s Artists to Watch, it was definitely a milestone I wanted to reach. We had so much fun shooting the DSCVR live sessions, and I’m very proud to release these beautiful performances alongside my debut album. Shoutout to the Vevo crew without whom all this wouldn’t have been possible.”

WISP

James Mecker, Senior Manager, Music Programming: “Music must always be in conversation with its past, and with that in mind, Wisp represents everything that makes the art form so much fun with how she takes shoegaze, a beloved analog sub-genre from the 90s, and recontextualizes it to our digital 21st century, bridging the gap between generations and showing that some things will just always be universal.

“Listening to her 6-track EP Pandora this year hit me with memories of being a moody teenager, wearing all black in summer, and cranking up the reverb to drown out everything else. Why do we listen to music if not to transport ourselves to memories like these?”

Wisp: "It didn't really hit me until after the shoot, just because during it I was so absorbed in the fun of it all, and how cool everything looked to me. But I'm so beyond happy I had the opportunity to be on Vevo DSCVR. I grew up watching rock/alt bands on radio shows or TV channels specially catered towards those genres. So, for me to play nugaze music on a platform meant for all artists to shine is very special. I'm glad I got to represent that significant part of me."