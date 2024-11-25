Vevo dscvr artists to watch 2025: Ella Langley, Cloudy June, Good Neighbours

The second installment of MBW’s showcase series introducing Vevo’s Artists to Watch 2025 shines the spotlight on…

ELLA LANGLEY

Sam Mackoff, Director, Artist & Label Relations: Ella Langley has transformed from a newcomer into one of country music’s most exciting rising stars. Her soulful melodies, raw lyrics, and powerhouse vocals position her as the next force in the genre.

“This year, Langley captured fans’ hearts with her massive duet with Riley Green, You Look Like You Love Me, followed by her album, Hungover. We’re thrilled to have her as part of our 2025 Artists to Watch class as her inevitable momentum carries into next year.”

Ella Langley: “It’s such an honor to be recognized as one of Vevo DSCVR artists to watch for 2025. Performing Hungover and Weren’t for the Wind in such a cool set & studio in Brooklyn was a blast. I hope everyone loves discovering these songs as much as we have playing them live.”

CLOUDY JUNE

Leah Marie Walterscheid, Programming & Label Relations Manager, Germany: “Cloudy June stands out. She nailed the shoot and made performing look effortless. Her metal and rock background mixed with her pop sensibility give Cloudy June the ability to switch things up. She has carved out her own lane and I can’t wait to see to what heights it takes her next.”

Cloudy June: “It’s an incredible honor to be chosen as one of Vevo’s Artists to Watch. Working alongside the talented team on set to bring this vision to life has been one of my most of my favorite experiences ever.

“I’ve always dreamt of making music that people listen to all over the world, so being invited to London to be a part of this iconic series, which has showcased so many amazing artists before, feels truly special. Thank you for having me!

GOOD NEIGHBOURS

Elton Riscosa, Music & Talent Coordinator, UK: “Good Neighbours have come such a long way since their debut single Home. The electrifying duo have been making waves from their small towns to now across the globe. Every time I play EA FC 25 and hear their song Daisies, I’m reminded that these two are definitely ones to watch with a huge 2025 ahead of them.”

Good Neighbours: “Hugeeeee thank you to Vevo for joining the Neighbourhood and supporting us as an Artist to Watch. it’s been a very silly year, and we loved performing for DSCVR to round it off and be placed amongst other amazing artists.”Music Business Worldwide