Vevo dscvr artists to watch 2025: Ela Taubert, Nia Smith, Katseye

MBW’s annual tip-list partnership with Vevo continues with three more rising stars from the firm’s Artists To Watch 2025 cohort…

ELA TAUBERT

Joel Severino, Manager, Music Programming, Latin: “Ela’s climb on our artist development ladder has been a pleasant treat for the Vevo team. It’s not every day that you see an artist blossom right before your eyes.

“From appearing on DSCVR New Music, all the way up to DSCVR Artists to Watch. The sky is the limit for Ela Taubert and we are proud to say that we have been there since day one.”

NIA SMITH

Jodeci Rampasard, Senior Music & Talent Manager: “Nia Smith is one to watch! From her smooth melodic voice to her incredible songwriting, it’s been amazing to witness her movements this year from her debut to collaborating with global superstars like Popcaan. I’m truly excited to see what 2025 can bring for Nia.”

Nia Smith: “So grateful to have VEVO supporting my music and selecting me as an Artist To Watch! I had the best time creating my DSCVR video with the best crew and it’s such an honour to be placed alongside such talent also doing their thing”

KATSEYE

Cynthia Todd, Senior Manager, Talent Booking: “As music continues to become more and more universal, highlighting KATSEYE in this year’s class was a no-brainer. These women are the embodiment of a global girl group created by a K-Pop strategy rooted in self-discipline and undeniable work ethic.

“Their debut project, SIS, has something for everyone—from girl power anthems to vulnerable tracks highlighting full-group harmonies. KATSEYE wouldn’t be KATSEYE without all six members, and we’re so excited to see what 2025 has in store for them.”

KATSEYE: “Being a DSCVR artist is an opportunity to prove what we’ve got. We pour out our passions into our music and performances; DSCVR has become a space to make it known to the world.”Music Business Worldwide