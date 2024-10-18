Universal makes big move in China’s hip-hop scene, inking deal to distribute artists from ‘The Rap Of China’

Since it debuted in 2017, The Rap Of China, a televised music competition, has drawn multiple billions of views from music fans in the Greater China region.

Now, the show has a new recorded music distribution partner: Universal Music Group.

Universal Music Greater China (UMGC), a division of UMG, has today (October 18) announced a strategic agreement with iQIYI.

Under the deal, UMGC will exclusively distribute new releases from the signed contestants of The Rap of China 2024 worldwide, while providing them with an “integrated support network”.

Additionally, the show’s top three finalists will be invited to visit UMG’s global music labels and studios, to foster international collaborations.

The first episode of The Rap Of China aired in 2017. Since then, it has become a nationwide hit, and launched the careers of multiple local rappers.

(It’s also courted controversy: You may have read stories about Chinese regulators stepping in six years ago to ensure that contestants performing on The Rap Of China didn’t stray too far from certain national values in their lyrics and presentation. There’s a good primer on the series’ evolution – and continuing popularity – through here.)

The latest season, which aired from early May until late July, featured standout contestants such as A A., A Three, ALAMEI, C2C, DANNY K, ErWan, FuLai, God Øne, HuiZi, JarStick, KITO, LilWine, Oliver Jiang, SHarK, SwuckBrothers, JinJiBeWater_隼, Wuliannanhulu, XinXiu, Double Dirty, ZhaoSan, Jessie.

All upcoming songs from these artists will be distributed globally under UMG.

In making the announcement, Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Greater China, said, “We are excited to announce our strategic alliance with The Rap of China 2024, a brand that has profoundly defines rap music scene in China.

“This collaboration not only reaffirms our commitment to nurturing Chinese rap talent but also extends their global reach, bridging cultural gaps and enriching the international music landscape with the dynamic culture of Chinese rap.

“We eagerly anticipate this partnership will facilitate collaborations between Chinese rap artists and top international talents, creating groundbreaking musical works that carry their unique cultural signatures and expressions.”

Zuo Jin, Chief Director of The Rap of China 2024, said, “This season of The Rap of China has showcased a remarkable array of talent and creativity. Our partnership with UMG is a powerful testament to the show’s impact and reach.

“Embracing an international vision from the start, we set up global auditions that attracted over 500 young artists from around the world. With UMG’s deep local expertise and expansive global infrastructure, I am confident that this collaboration will further enhance our international presence and deliver fruitful outcomes.”

Ming Lu, Vice President of Artist Management and Entertainment Development, Universal Music Greater China, said, “Our strategic approach to artist management guarantees that the unique talents discovered on The Rap of China will receive comprehensive support to advance their careers.

“We are thrilled to work with over 20 breakthrough rap acts, equipping them with the resources and expertise needed to fully develop their potential and make a significant imprint on the global music scene.”

JinJiBeWater_隼, the winner of The Rap of China 2024, said, “Like a lot of rappers in the show, I started from the ground up, grinding out every step of the way on my own.

“Winning The Rap of China really threw me onto a bigger stage, giving me the opportunity to work with a world-leading music label like UMG. I look forward to sparking fresh ideas and inspiration with fellow artists, and I hope my journey can open up more possibilities for the Chinese rap.”Music Business Worldwide