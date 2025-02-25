UMG artist Jacky Cheung sets new record in China with 1,000th concert milestone

Chinese singer Jacky Cheung, widely known as the “God of Songs” among his fans, has set a new record for Chinese artists with the completion of his 1,000th concert performance.

The historic show took place on Sunday (February 23) in China’s port city of Haikou, the capital of Hainan province, as part of the artist’s ongoing Jacky Cheung 60+ World Tour. The show marked the 218th performance of this current tour.

To mark the milestone, executives from Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) attended the concert and presented Cheung with a gift honoring his four-decade career in the music industry.

The gift was a three-meter-long traditional Chinese scroll painting depicting his 38-year journey across 10 world tours, featuring intricate illustrations of each tour’s stage designs, lighting, and iconic looks against a backdrop of fans holding light signs.

Cheung is among the biggest artists under UMG’s roster in China. Earlier in February, UMG China signed Liu Huan, a legendary artist in the Chinese pop music scene for four decades and known domestically as the “King of Chinese Pop”.

UMG is also home to megastar Jay Chou and the company has partnerships with local labels like Modern Sky and TF Entertainment. In October last year, UMGC became the official recorded music partner of the TV talent show Rap of China.

To further bolster its presence in China, UMG expanded into China’s Greater Bay Area with the launch of a dedicated label division, Universal Music China Greater Bay Area (UMCGBA).

Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, presented the commemorative gift to Cheung, saying, “It’s an honor to witness this historic milestone. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and deepest respect to Mr. Cheung. His unwavering trust in us over the past 40 years has contributed to an extraordinary legacy in the music industry.”

“Mr. Cheung is not only our pride but also a defining figure in the Chinese music scene. His unparalleled artistry, remarkable professionalism, and every breakthrough he has achieved in bringing Chinese music to the global stage, continue to inspire us. We look forward to many more years of collaboration, promoting the influence of Chinese culture to the world stage.”

Cheung’s professional career began in 1984 when he joined PolyGram Records, which later became part of Universal Music Group (UMG). Despite industry changes over four decades, he has maintained his relationship with UMG, which has supported the release of more than 50 of his albums, UMG said Monday (February 23).

Cheung’s touring career began in 1987 with his first solo tour, the Jacky Cheung 87 Concert at Hong Kong Coliseum, which comprised six shows. Over the past 38 years, his performances have taken him to more than 100 cities across 18 countries and regions, attracting millions of fans worldwide and witnessing the global rise of Chinese pop music.

His touring legacy spans 10 concert tours:

Jacky Cheung 87 Concert (1987): 6 shows

(1987): 6 shows Love You More Everyday Tour (1991): 15 shows

(1991): 15 shows School & Friends World Tour (1993-1994): 65 shows

(1993-1994): 65 shows Jacky Cheung 95 World Tour (1995-1996): 100 shows

(1995-1996): 100 shows Friends World Tour (1999): 67 shows

(1999): 67 shows Music Odyssey Tour (2002-2003): 45 shows

(2002-2003): 45 shows The Year of Jacky Cheung World Tour (2007-2008): 105 shows

(2007-2008): 105 shows Jacky Cheung 1/2 Century World Tour (2010-2012): 146 shows

(2010-2012): 146 shows A Classic Tour (2016-2019): 233 shows

(2016-2019): 233 shows Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour (2023-2026): 218 shows to date, still ongoing

Though Cheung has consistently said that breaking records was never his objective, his tours have set numerous milestones.

His Jacky Cheung 95 World Tour reached 100 shows, a record at that time for a Chinese artist. In 2010-2012, his 1/2 Century World Tour drew over 2 million attendees in a single year, earning a Guinness World Records title for the “largest combined audience for a live act in 12 months.” His A Classic Tour, which ran for two years and three months, set another record with 233 performances in a single tour.

Speaking at the milestone concert, an emotional Cheung said: “What does 1,000 concerts mean to me? It’s a reflection of the past 40 years, where I’ve spent nearly 3,000 hours standing on this stage. I’ve poured all my sincerity and love into every performance.”

“To every fan who has supported me, whether you’re here with me tonight or not, my journey has been shaped by your unwavering love and encouragement. Without you, I would never have had the chance to do what I love most. These 40 years, these 1,000 shows—they were made possible by you. I am sincerely grateful for your constant presence by my side. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Adam Granite, Executive Vice President of Market Development at Universal Music Group, said, “Jacky Cheung’s remarkable achievements over the past 40 years have far surpassed the boundaries of the Chinese music industry. From record-breaking album sales to the global reach of his music and the unparalleled scale of his tours, Cheung has solidified his place as one of the world’s most iconic superstars.

“Reaching 1,000 concerts is an extraordinary accomplishment that few artists worldwide could ever achieve. I offer my sincere congratulations to Jacky and eagerly anticipate the future milestones he will continue to set.”

Gary Chan, Managing Director of Universal Music Hong Kong and Senior Vice President of Greater China, added, “It is an immense honor to witness and congratulate Mr. Cheung on his 1,000th concert. As the undisputed ‘God of Songs’ in the Chinese-speaking world, Jacky Cheung has become a symbol not just of Hong Kong’s pop music, but of a shared memory for Chinese people globally.

“From his early days with PolyGram in Hong Kong to his rise as a global superstar, we believe his legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of musicians from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, leading them to new heights.”

Over the course of his career, Cheung has received a number of awards, including Most Popular Singer in Asia at the US Billboard Music Awards (1994), World’s Best-Selling Asian Artist at the World Music Awards (1995, 1996), Asia Pacific Most Popular Male Singer at the Jade Solid Gold Awards (1994, 1997, 1998), and a Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Male Singer (1998).

Seven of his albums have been certified as Hong Kong best-sellers by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

