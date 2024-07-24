Ticketmaster acquires self-service ticketing platform Quicket, bolstering presence in Africa

Ticketmaster is continuing its global expansion with the acquisition of pan-African self-service ticketing platform Quicket, expanding its presence in the continent.

Since its 2022 entry into South Africa, Ticketmaster has established itself as a partner for major festivals, sports events, musical acts, theaters, and venues.

Meanwhile, Quicket, founded in 2011, has built a ticketing platform that services the South African and broader African markets. With Quicket’s expertise and reach in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and Botswana, the combination promises to offer a comprehensive ticketing service for events of all sizes, from intimate club shows to large-scale stadium events.

Following the acquisition, Quicket’s self-service platform and event management tools will be coordinated with Ticketmaster’s global network, translating to a wider reach for artists, and a more convenient ticketing experience for fans, including the adoption of secure mobile ticketing across the continent, according to a press release on Wednesday (July 24).

“Africa is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world who we have the privilege of connecting to the events they love, simply and securely,” said Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich.

“Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa’s dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve.” Mark Yovich, Ticketmaster

“Our commitment to delivering top-tier tools for promoters, venues, and artists is unwavering. Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa’s dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve. Together, we are igniting a new era of unparalleled growth for African entertainment.”

James Tagg, Managing Director, Quicket, added: “The passion for live entertainment is at the heart of African culture. Over the past 13 years, we’ve empowered event creators across the continent to deliver exceptional experiences through our ticketing platform. Partnering with Ticketmaster marks a landmark moment in connecting African artists to a global audience and enhancing the experience for local fans and promoters alike.”

“Partnering with Ticketmaster marks a landmark moment in connecting African artists to a global audience and enhancing the experience for local fans and promoters alike.” James Tagg, Quicket

Under Tagg’s continued leadership, Quicket will continue to operate as a standalone business headquartered in Cape Town.

The agreement marks Ticketmaster’s latest deal after expanding into Asia in 2020 by acquiring Tixcraft in Taiwan and launching Ticketmaster Singapore. In 2019, it acquired Australian ticketing firm Moshtix.

Ticketmaster says it now processes over 550 million tickets annually across more than 35 countries. It is owned by Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are facing a lawsuit from the US Justice Department for alleged “monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry.”

Live Nation has denounced the lawsuit, describing it as an “attempt to portray Live Nation and Ticketmaster as the cause of fan frustration with the live entertainment industry.”

Music Business Worldwide