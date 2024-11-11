Audio and video collab platform Pibox raises $1.2M, joins Google for Startups program

Audio-visual collaboration platform Pibox has secured $1.2 million in funding from investors including Presto Ventures, Globalive Capital, and Startup Wise Guys.

The Los Angeles-based startup also secured funding from Google for Startups, which it says will help it “add AI-rich features to its offerings.”

Pibox, an alumnus of global startup network Techstars, has developed a platform that combines content collaboration, messaging, and other file management features. Its current clients include Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Epidemic Sound, Bleeding Fingers by Hans Zimmer, and more.

The platform enables both private collaboration and project oversight, allowing team members to work together. Pibox also offers customizable features including metadata management, playlist creation, custom integrations, and reporting capabilities.

Pibox says its tools have led to an 86% increase in team efficiency “and sparked new and better ideas, as creatives spend less time trying to understand what edits need to happen, and more time making great sound and picture.”

The startup says the fresh capital will support its expansion into the US market and allow it to enhance its services across music, broadcasting, and advertising.

“We are determined to build the best place for content collaboration and management for teams working at a high professional level with audio and video,” said Pibox co-founder and CEO Ivan Talaichuk.

“I set out to solve my own problem because I hate switching between multiple apps to work on my creative content. It was scattering my mind, so I decided to connect everything in one place.”

Talaichuk describes Pibox as “a complex but simple-to-use app.”

“After launching the initial idea a lot of unbelievable drivers appeared that fired up our team. We saw that after combining Chat + Files, Pibox started evolving as a living organism mutating and mixing solutions inside. Such infinite possibilities just blew our minds and we understood how powerful it can be.”

Pibox is the latest collaboration platform to secure substantial backing. In July, music tech audio startup Submix, which helps musicians, producers, and audio professionals create, share, and work on projects together, launched its platform after raising $1 million in funding.

Earlier this year, another music collab platform, EngineEars, which bills itself as “a vertical software platform for artists, engineers, producers and record labels,” also secured $7.5 million in a seed funding round.

Last year, Baton, a New York-based collab platform for unreleased material, raised $4.2 million in a funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures.

