Spotify sponsors ultra-competitive category at Music Business UK awards

Spotify is once again supporting the Music Business UK Awards by sponsoring the always-competitive A&R of the Year: Black Contemporary Music category.

The music industry’s most enjoyable night of the year returns to its usual home, the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London, on the evening of Tuesday, November 5.

Spotify has sponsored the Black Contemporary Music award (won last year by Kilo Jalloh, Moe Bah & Mel Ijieh of 5K Records) since the category was introduced.

The firm’s Head of Music Partnerships, Northern Europe, Safiya Lambie-Knight, commented: “Discovery is something close to our hearts and the vital role of A&R in doing just that is as important as ever.

“talent development continues to be essential for maintaining a vibrant and diverse music landscape, it’s right we celebrate these professionals, especially those shaping the future of contemporary black music.”

Other categories at the event include Major Label of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Manager of the Year – plus show-stoppers such as the Icon Award and the Sir George Martin Award. Finalists in all categories were announced last week.

The Music Business UK Awards are now completely sold out.

