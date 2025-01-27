Spotify General Counsel Eve Konstan to exit

Spotify‘s General Counsel Eve Konstan is leaving the music streaming company after nearly five years in the role.

The New York-based legal exec revealed in a social media post on Monday (January 27) that after 32 years practicing law, she has “made the decision to step away from full-time corporate life”.

Konstan’s last day at Spotify will be this coming Friday, January 31.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek responded to the exec’s leaving note on LinkedIn, thanking Konstan “for everything [she’s] done for Spotify and for [Ek] personally over these past five years”.

"Your leadership, dedication, and thoughtful approach have made such a meaningful impact on the team and everyone you've worked with." Daniel Ek, Spotify

Added Ek: “Your leadership, dedication, and thoughtful approach have made such a meaningful impact on the team and everyone you’ve worked with.

“It’s been a privilege to have you as part of this journey, and I’m so grateful for all your contributions. Wishing you nothing but success, fulfillment, and joy in this next chapter — you will be missed.”

Konstan joined Spotify in 2020 after spending more than 20 years with broadcast giant HBO, where she was EVP & General Counsel.

In that role, she oversaw all of HBO’s legal matters worldwide, including production and clearance of original programming, global distribution agreements, litigation and employment matters, intellectual property, and antitrust matters.

Following that two-decade stint at HBO, Konstan joined WarnerMedia as EVP & General Counsel, before leaving that role in October 2019.

As Spotify’s General Counsel, Konstan has been responsible for a wide range of legal matters for the company, including content licensing, M&A, litigation, employment, and compliance.

In November, Konstan cashed out 16,234 Spotify shares for $7.3 million.

The exec said on Monday that her departure from Spotify “marks the end of a chapter that’s been filled with unforgettable experiences and immense personal growth”.

Added Konstan: “While it’s bittersweet to step away from a role and company that I love, I am confident this is the right time to make this transition.”

Elsewhere in Eve Konstan’s leaving note on Monday, the exec wrote that, “whether this marks the end of my full-time for-profit endeavors remains to be seen, but I am excited to embrace the opportunities this next phase offers”.

“I am deeply grateful to Daniel Ek for trusting me with the opportunity to contribute to this remarkable company, to the brilliant Spotify Legal team— some of the best legal minds I’ve had the honor to work with — and to the many, many people across Spotify who made the past five years unforgettable.” Eve Konstan

Added Konstan: “I’m looking forward to dedicating more time to the non-profit and educational causes that inspire me, ramping up my fitness routine, exploring new books and ideas, and, most importantly, spending more quality time with family and friends. I also remain open to opportunities where my experience and insights can add value — whether through Board service or other meaningful engagements.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside a number of exceptional people and colleagues, many of whom have become lifelong friends. I am deeply grateful to Daniel Ek for trusting me with the opportunity to contribute to this remarkable company, to the brilliant Spotify Legal team— some of the best legal minds I’ve had the honor to work with — and to the many, many people across Spotify who made the past five years unforgettable.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey with immensely talented and dedicated people, and I’m looking forward to seeing (and hearing!) the amazing and groundbreaking things the Company will do next.

“I have also been incredibly fortunate to work for and with the incomparable Richard Plepler, who taught me so much during my two decades at HBO, as well Mitch Lowenthal and Debbie Buell, two of my earliest mentors from my first legal job as an associate at Cleary Gottlieb. Your guidance, support, and wisdom have been invaluable.

“As I start on this new chapter, I carry with me the lessons, friendships, and memories forged over the past three decades. Here’s to the journey ahead —filled with purpose, learning, and connection.”

Konstan exits Spotify amid ongoing litigation in the United States from The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), which, in May 2024, filed a lawsuit against the streamer for allegedly underpaying royalties to songwriters and publishers.

In August, Spotify asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit brought by The MLC over the streaming service’s decision to reclassify its Premium subscriptions as “bundles”.

In September, the MLC filed a formal response to Spotify’s motion, urging the court to deny “Spotify’s motion to dismiss in its entirety and with prejudice”.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (January 26), MBW broke the news that Universal Music Group and Spotify have inked a new licensing agreement.

The two companies subsequently confirmed the deal. It includes a surprise direct licensing agreement between Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and Spotify in the United States (plus multiple other territories).

The deal is also understood to supersede the discount Spotify previously applied to the mechanical royalty rate for UMPG payouts in the United States.

Spotify has been paying that discounted rate since last March because, under a 2022 legal settlement (aka Phonorecords IV), music publishers and music streaming services agreed that ‘bundle’ services in the States are permitted to pay a lower mechanical royalty rate to publishers and songwriters than standalone music subscription services.

Spotify’s controversial decision to reclassify its Premium tiers as ‘bundles’ last year resulted in The MLC filing the lawsuit.Music Business Worldwide