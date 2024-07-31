Spotify backtracks on lyrics restriction, expands access for free users

After facing backlash for implementing a limit of three song lyrics per month for free users in May, Spotify has now decided to expand lyrics access for non-paying users.

The move was confirmed by a Spotify spokesperson to TechCrunch, saying: “At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means the availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally.”

In May, Spotify quietly started locking lyrics behind a paywall in what was seen as an attempt to drive users towards the Premium subscription model. However, the move sparked criticism, with many users expressing their disappointment and frustration.

In response to the negative feedback, Spotify has now reportedly reversed course and increased the number of songs for which free users can view lyrics. The exact new limit, however, has not been disclosed.

The availability of interactive lyrics on Spotify has been a popular feature since its launch in November 2021. The feature was previously available to all free and Premium users globally.

Spotify initially hinted at plans to lock lyrics behind a paywall in September 2023. At the time, a number of users encountered limitations when attempting to access lyrics, with a message directing them to the Premium subscription service for full access, saying “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium.” Spotify confirmed to The Verge at the time that it was testing this feature.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” CJ Stanley, Spotify’s co-head of global communications, was quoted by the news service as saying at the time.

While it is unclear whether the strategy significantly boosted premium subscriptions, the recent decision to lift the restriction suggests that the impact on user growth may have been minimal.

Spotify continues to dominate the global music streaming market. In the second quarter of 2024, Spotify’s global Premium subscriber base expanded by 12% YoY to 246 million paying users. The latest count was also up by 7 million net subscribers on the 239 million that the company recorded at the end of the first quarter.

The platform’s total number of monthly active users, which combine paying users and ad-supported users, also grew 14% YoY to 626 million. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the figure was also up by 11 million MAUs from the 615 million reported in Q1 2024, Spotify said on July 23.

Music Business Worldwide