South Asian music-focused Myst Music taps The Orchard for global distribution

Myst Music, a South Asian music-focused label and artist development company, has struck a strategic partnership with Sony Music Entertainment-owned distribution and artist/label services company The Orchard.

The collaboration will provide Myst Music artists with access to The Orchard‘s network and resources, allowing them to reach a wider audience and expand their global footprint.

Los Angeles-headquartered Myst Music’s roster integrates South Asian pop music with sounds from the dance and EDM space. The label was founded in 2023 by CEO Amrita Sen and company President Jay Kovitz. The company provides a full range of artist services, including creative development with German mixer, writer and producer Alex Winter and Korean electronic/pop producer Jake Jeong (Frison).

Through the partnership with The Orchard, Myst Music artists will be able to tap into The Orchard’s technology, marketing, promotion, rights management, sync licensing, and advertising services, among others.

“We are excited about our partnership with The Orchard and look forward to working with their team to help bring a new South Asian genre of music to the world. We work with a cadre of top line artists, producers and creatives at Myst, and are very much looking forward to the success that the future holds for everyone involved,” Sen said.

The first artist to release music under this new partnership is Sri Lankan musician, actress, and model Jacqueline Fernandez. Her upcoming project is scheduled for release this month.

“I have spent much of the past year in the studio working on my new music and I am looking forward to seeing it released and working with my Myst Music family and The Orchard to have it heard all over the world,” Fernandez said.

The Orchard, founded in 1997 by Scott Cohen and Richard Gottehrer, operates in 47 cities globally. It provides artist and label services including data analysis, digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, as well as publishing administration, neighboring rights, and more.

In December 2023, The Orchard signed a global distribution deal with Double P Records, the imprint headed up by Latin music superstar Peso Pluma. Also last year, The Orchard inked a series of deals including a renewed agreement with London-based publisher, digital distributor and right acquirer One Media IP, and the acquisition of dance and electronic music distribution company Above Board.

In 2021, it signed a global distribution deal with Rimas Entertainment, the Puerto Rican indie label whose roster includes Bad Bunny, Arcángel, Jowell & Randy, Eladio Carrión and others.

