Sony Music Vietnam inks global distro deal with Vietnam’s Great Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Vietnam has formed a strategic partnership with Vietnamese music label Great Entertainment.

The agreement will see SME Vietnam securing the exclusive rights to distribute and promote Great Entertainment‘s music library, including both existing and upcoming releases.

Great Entertainment’s roster includes Vietnamese artists such as B Ray, Quân A.P, Masew, Khanh ICM, and Khoi Vu. As part of the partnership, these artists will gain access to Sony Music Entertainment’s global network to expand their reach globally.

Several releases are planned under the new alliance, including new albums from Masew and Quan A.P, and new music from B Ray.

The partnership is expected to bolster Sony Music’s presence in Vietnam. The company already boasts a lineup of local artists, including singer Đức Phúc, who won the 2023 Green Wave Award for Top 10 Most Favourite Songs and Hoàng Thùy Linh, who won three major awards at the 2023 Dedication Awards, one of the biggest music awards in Vietnam, including Artist of the Year.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam as we continue to support and elevate the incredible talent emerging from Vietnam’s vibrant music scene,” said Angela Pong, General Manager of Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam.

“We are excited to work closely with Great Entertainment and their talented roster to bring their music to even greater heights.”

Nguyen Son Quyen, CEO of Great Entertainment, added: “This partnership with Sony Music Vietnam is a significant step forward for Great Entertainment. Their global expertise combined with our local expertise marks an exciting new chapter for us and our entire roster to connect with more audiences in Vietnam and worldwide.”

In addition to SME Vietnam’s Angela Pong and Great Entertainment’s Nguyen Son Quyen, the signing was also witnessed by Xuan Doan, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Sony Music Vietnam; Kenny Ong, Managing Director, Sony Music Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam; Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Sony Music Entertainment, Asia and Middle East; and Andrew Smith, Managing Director, Sony Music Southeast Asia.

Ong took on his role in February of this year. Marking Ong’s appointment, Sony Music said “Asia is experiencing robust and continued growth.”

Sony Music’s business ventures in the region continue to expand. In June, the company formed a global joint venture with Los Angeles-based record label D36, which was established by Abhi Kanakadandila in 2021 to provide a platform for aspiring musicians from South Asia and its diaspora.

In 2022, Sony Music Group opened its flagship headquarters for Southeast Asia in Singapore. At the time, SMG said the opening of the HQ “increases its investment and cements its long-term commitment to the region”.

