Shazam users can now find artists’ Ticketmaster events through the app

After integrating its ticket sales platform with Snap and TikTok, ticketing giant Ticketmaster is taking another step towards sales through social media by integrating with music identification app Shazam.

Under the new partnership between Shazam and Ticketmaster, artists will be able to link their live events directly in the Shazam app, so that they appear whenever a user Shazams one of the artist’s tracks.

Ticketmaster says the Shazam feature is available in all markets where the ticketing platform operates.

The Live Nation-owned company sees this as a way of capturing a greater share of the addressable market for live music, noting that its research found that 42% of fans have reported that they “didn’t attend a concert they wanted to, simply because they didn’t hear about it beforehand.”

“At Ticketmaster, we are constantly working to enhance the live event experience. Our collaborations with platforms like Shazam are designed to make it easy for artists to connect their fans to their live events,” Dan Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Distributed Commerce at Ticketmaster, said in a statement.

“By seamlessly integrating ticket purchases with moments of musical discovery, we’re not only ensuring fans never miss out on unforgettable live shows but also fostering a deeper connection with the artists they love.”

To spread the word about the new integration, Ticketmaster has launched an ad campaign under the #MusicFindsYou hashtag, featuring Meghan Trainor, NIKI and Peach Tree Rascals. Video ads featuring the three artists went live on YouTube on Monday (July 8).

“For us, music is all about connection. Ticketmaster’s integration with Snap Map means that our fans can easily discover when we’re in town performing, creating a space for us to unite and vibe together live,” Peach Tree Rascals said.

“It’s a win-win situation – bringing us closer to our fans and spreading the love.”

“By seamlessly integrating ticket purchases with moments of musical discovery, we’re not only ensuring fans never miss out on unforgettable live shows but also fostering a deeper connection with the artists they love.” Dan Armstrong, Ticketmaster

Meghan Trainor added: “I love that you can now Shazam a song and immediately buy concert tickets on Ticketmaster. It’s genius!”

The partnership with Shazam follows a number of other integrations that Ticketmaster has launched over the past few years, including an integration with TikTok, initially launched in the US in 2022 and expanded to more than 20 markets in 2023.

The integration allows Certified Artists on TikTok to add a Ticketmaster link to their videos, enabling fans to buy tickets directly through the app.

Also in 2022, Ticketmaster integrated with Snapchat, allowing users to use the Snap Map Layer to find all Ticketmaster events nearby. They can tap and invite friends through stickers that plug into the Snapchat Camera, or buy tickets from within Snap.

“I’m so excited for fans to be able to scroll through TikTok and buy Ticketmaster tickets for their favorite artists’ shows right away,” said NIKI. “This Ticketmaster integration makes the concert-going process a lot more streamlined. It feels like it should have always been this way in the first place!”

“It’s a win-win situation – bringing us closer to our fans and spreading the love.” Peach Tree Rascals

Ticketmaster generated revenues of USD $723 million in Q1 2024, the latest quarter for which data is available, up 7% YoY.

The company said it sold some 77 million fee-bearing tickets and 78 million non-fee-bearing tickets during the quarter, for a total of 155 million tickets, driven by double-digit growth in international markets.

The gross transaction value of those tickets was nearly $8 billion, the company said.Music Business Worldwide