Seeker Music acquires catalog of Christopher Cross producer Michael Omartian

Seeker Music has acquired the producer and publishing catalogs of 11-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and arranger Michael Omartian, expanding its collection of 70s and 80s music.

The deal covers Omartian’s extensive work, including his production of Christopher Cross‘ debut album, which won the “Big 4” GRAMMY Awards in 1979 (Best New Artist, Record, Song, and Album of the Year), a feat only replicated by Billie Eilish and Adele to date.

The acquisition follows Seeker Music‘s 2022 purchase of Christopher Cross’ full catalog.

Omartian’s catalog also includes production credits for a number of legendary songs, such as Donna Summer‘s She Works Hard for the Money, Peter Cetera‘s Glory of Love, and tracks from Rod Stewart, Jermaine Jackson & Michael Jackson, Boz Scaggs, Loggins & Messina, Al Jarreau, and Amy Grant. He has also worked on soundtracks ranging from Young Frankenstein to The Karate Kid Part II.

Seeker Music says Omartian is among the only producers in history to produce No. 1 records across three straight decades.

Reflecting on the deal, Omartian said, “Throughout my musical career I have had the opportunity to write with, play for, arrange and produce many phenomenal artists. I am so happy to have my life’s work in the hands of Evan Bogart and the staff of Seeker Music Group.

“Thank you also to my friend and catalog broker Peter Kalish, attorney Ed Grauer, and my long-time business manager John Mucci Jr. for bringing all of this together. I look forward to working with Evan and his staff and thank him for wanting my music to be included in his company’s roster of great writers and musicians. This is pretty awesome!”

Seeker Music CEO Evan Bogart described Omartian as “an extraordinary songwriter and producer, whose music has defined generations of popular music and influenced decades of music creators.”

Bogart added: “I’m obsessed with so many songs that he contributed to, and that continue to soundtrack all of our lives. He’s the definition of a truly timeless hitmaker and we’re so grateful to have this opportunity to celebrate his music and to help to carry his legacy forward for generations to come.”

Bogart is known for penning chart-topping hits like Beyoncé’s Halo and Rihanna’s SOS.

Seeker Music, founded in 2020 and backed by M&G Investments, focuses on acquiring and revitalizing music catalogs with creative potential. The company’s philosophy is that catalog music “deserve[s] the same creative strategy, focus, and care as new releases.”

“The company prioritizes acquiring catalogs of music they truly love, and for which their passion inspires a strategy for long-term celebration and growth. With that criteria, Omartian’s work was a no-brainer for Seeker,” the company said.

To date, Seeker Music has amassed over 14,000 copyrights and recordings, including works by artists like Charlotte Caffey, Run the Jewels, and Jon Bellion. The company counts among its successes Shaboozey‘s A Bar Song (Tipsy), which interpolates a track from Seeker’s catalog, J-Kwon’s Tipsy, and is now tied for the longest-running Billboard #1 song of all-time.

Seeker Music also owns the catalogs of Return of the Mack hitmaker Mark Morrison, and Plested, the songwriter behind hits for Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, Jonas Brothers, and others. Last year, it acquired the publishing catalog of UK production duo Future Cut, and the catalogs of pop songwriters John Ryan and Jon Bellion.

Most recently, in November, Seeker Music acquired the publishing rights to British indie-rock band The Wombats’ first four albums.

According to data from Pitchbook, Seeker Music raised $31 million in its early-stage capital raise in March 2021.

