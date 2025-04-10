Joan Jett strikes music rights deal with Evan Bogart’s Seeker

Seeker Music, the rights and publishing company headed up by Evan Bogart, has struck a deal with Blackheart, an indie entertainment company founded by legendary rocker Joan Jett and her longtime collaborator Kenny Laguna.

The partnership will see Seeker acquire a “substantial share” of Jett’s recorded and publishing rights, according to the official announcement on Thursday (April 10). The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

Seeker and Blackheart say they’ve already laid the groundwork for an effort to amplify Jett’s music and cement her legacy, with plans for releases of never-before-heard music, activations around Jett’s world tours, re-releases of albums, and more.

Thursday’s announcement added that the deal will “focus on bringing even more firepower to Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ platinum-selling catalog”.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were one of the most iconic rock bands of the 1980s, with hits such as Bad Reputation, Light of Day, I Hate Myself For Loving You and I Love Rock n’ Roll. Over the years, Jett and Laguna’s collaboration has spawned eight Platinum and Gold albums and nine Top 40 singles.

The partnership also reflects some personal connections between Seeker and Blackheart: Seeker CEO Evan Bogart is the son of record executive Neil Bogart, who signed Jett and released I Love Rock n’ Roll on his label, Boardwalk Records. Blackheart President Carianne Brinkman is Kenny Laguna’s daughter.

“Seeker joining forces with Joan, Kenny, Carianne and Blackheart isn’t just a partnership, it’s a personal, powerful reunion,” Evan Bogart said in a statement.

“It’s a full circle moment, reigniting a legacy and carrying the torch forward with the same rebellious spirit that ignited it. We’re beyond excited to see where this journey takes us, together!!”

Brinkman added: “I’m thrilled we will be working alongside Seeker and Evan Bogart. I can’t imagine a better partnership that is at once completely new but a return to a shared legacy that began with the belief in Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.”

“It’s too coincidental to be a coincidence, so I am so overwhelmed to see how fate brought Carianne and Evan Bogart at Seeker together 58 years after I had my first hit with Neil Bogart,” Laguna said.

“This partnership is destined to further the accomplishments and legend of Joan Jett and Blackheart, and continue the legacy of Jett, Brinkman, Laguna and Bogart.”

Seeker Chief Creative Officer Steven Melrose said the company is focused “on super-serving Joan’s current fans, whilst growing her fandom year on year – essentially taking Joan’s music into millions of new homes globally.”

Representing Joan Jett, Kenny Laguna, and Blackheart in the negotiations were Dina LaPolt, Kristen Wenning, and Dominic Chaklos of LaPolt Law, P.C., along with Blackheart General Counsel Max Verrelli. Seeker Music was represented by its General Counsel Dan Stuart, and by Steve Sessa, Josh Love, and Lucile Bouhanna of Reed Smith, LLP.

Founded by M&G Investments, Seeker Music boasts a catalog of more than 15,000 songs, including works from Run The Jewels, Jon Bellion and Charlotte Caffey of the Go-Go’s, Mozella (Wrecking Ball), John Ryan (One Direction), Plested (Lewis Capaldi), Future Cut (Lily Allen), Jay Sean (Down), and J-Kwon’s Tipsy, which was interpolated into Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), which is tied with Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road for most weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Among Seeker’s more recent acquisitions is the catalog of Mark Morrison of Return Of The Mack fame. The company acquired the full masters and publishing catalog of Christopher Cross in 2023, and the producer and publishing catalogs of Christopher Cross producer Michael Omartian in 2024.

Also in 2024, Seeker acquired the publishing rights to the first four albums from British indie rock band The Wombats.