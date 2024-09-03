Saudi Arabia’s XP Music Futures launches Artist Management Bootcamp

MDLBEAST, the company behind Saudi Arabia’s XP Music Futures Conference, is launching a new Artist Management Bootcamp.

The company describes the initiative as a “transformative program” aimed at developing the next generation of artist managers in the MENA region.

Scheduled to take place virtually from November 10-14 and 17-21, 2024, the two-week course is designed to “equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge needed to excel in the competitive music industry,” the company said on Tuesday (September 3).

MDLBEAST said that the bootcamp offers a “comprehensive curriculum” that covers key areas such as “the foundation” of artist management, branding and partnerships, industry structure, revenue streams, and more.

The program will be delivered via classroom sessions, mentorship from “renowned” industry professionals, and interactive discussions.

The bootcamp covers topics from music publishing and intellectual property to live music, merchandise, and the latest in music technology and innovation.

According to MDLBEAST, by focusing on these areas, the program “aims to create well-rounded managers who are equipped to handle the complexities of the modern music industry”.

MDLBEAST’s Artist Management Bootcamp will feature a lineup of mentors, including regional and international artist managers, to guide participants through the program.

These mentors include Pirlanta Touba, Founder and Artist Manager at LSL Music; Grace Russo, Talent Manager at Skretz Entertainment; Cristiana Votta, Partner, Managing Director, and Artist Manager at Alegria Agency, representing artists like Black Coffee and THEMBA; Karima Damir, Director of A&R MENA for Warner Music; Carlo-Alberto Cavalloti, Founder and Artist Manager with 2C Artists; and Dan Gray, Manager to Yoda & Rob Da Bank.

MDLBEAST said that the boot camp underscores its “commitment to supporting the MENA music industry by nurturing a pipeline of skilled artist managers who can guide musicians through both everyday tasks and long-term strategies, ultimately paving the way for sustainable careers in the industry”.

The company added that the initiative “aligns with its broader mission to enrich the region’s music landscape by providing invaluable educational opportunities”.

The online submission for this year’s edition is open till Saturday, September 7, 2024. Aspiring managers with 0-3 years of experience, knowledge of the music or entertainment industry, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music Business or a related field are encouraged to apply.

Upon successful completion of the bootcamp, participants will be invited to the 2024 edition of the XP Music Futures conference, where they will receive their certificates during a special ceremony.

The 2024 edition of XP Music Futures, the MENA-focused music conference organized by MDLBEAST, will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 5-7.

The most recent edition of the XP Futures conference, in December 2023, welcomed over 190 speakers from around the world, and according to its organizers attracted “thousands” of attendees.

Prior editions of the conference have hosted prominent global and regional artists and industry figures. Previous attendees include producer and label owner Don Cannon, DJ Khaled, Cosmicat, Nicole Moudaber, Fat Joe, David Guetta and many more.

MDLBEAST was established following the launch of its flagship festival, SOUNDSTORM in 2019 and now operates under three corporate arms: XP Music Futures, MDLBEAST PRESENTS and MDLBEAST Record Label.Music Business Worldwide